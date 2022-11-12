Visibilia: pays the millionth debt with the tax authorities – PMI

(ANSA) – MILAN, Nov 11 – Visibilia Editore has paid off debts with the Revenue Agency, which has triggered action to verify the terms of the judicial liquidation promoted by the Milan public prosecutor. It did so by taking advantage of the cash provided by Visibilia Concessionaria, a company that refers to the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanche.



During a meeting of the Visibilia Editore called for a decision on the cancellation of the board of directors, according to a memo, President Dimitri Kons of Habsburg Lorraine announced that the Visibilia Concessionaria had paid one million euros to Visiblia Editore, reducing its exposure owed to Visibilia Editore and allowing the company to repay debts of approximately 985 thousand euros. “A request to open judicial liquidation proceedings has been drafted.” “This – explains the note – is also in order to provide sufficient feedback regarding the prospects for the company’s business continuity.”



Therefore, the Visibilia Editore “establishes a series of appropriate initiatives to ensure the continuity of the potential business and to give a decisive acceleration to the process of consolidating the company, as well as with the aim of providing a clear indication regarding the ongoing pending action referred to in Article 2409 of the Italian Civil Code presented before the Court of Milan” by some shareholders minority.



During the meeting, it was recalled that Visibilia Editore Holding and Visibilia Concessionaria, companies attributed to Santanché, had canceled their stake while the main shareholder became Luca Ruffino, who owns 7.87% of the share capital through Sif, who is its CEO and controlling shareholder. and 12.94% directly. (Dealing).

