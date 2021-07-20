July 20, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Influencer per valorizzare i libri, il mondo dei 'book-toker' - Tempo Libero

Espionage: Pegasus, an open investigation in France – Ultima Ora

Samson Paul July 20, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – PARIS, July 20 – An investigation has been opened in France in the Pegasus case into the spying of journalists: this is what the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office says.

The investigation by the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office was opened after the Pegasus case was revealed last Sunday by a consortium of international media, including Le Monde newspaper. In the list of ten crimes, “insulting private life”, “interception of correspondence”, “fraudulent access” to a computer system and “criminal association”.

In France, Mediapart, the famous investigative platform that was spied on by Moroccan intelligence, journalists Eduy Blenil and Lenage Prideaux, filed a complaint. This should be followed by a similar condemnation by the weekly Le Canard Enchaîné, in defense of former collaborator Dominique Simmonnot. The investigation concerns, inter alia, violations related to the corruption of a computer system, including the possibility of fraudulent data entry, extraction and transmission. The investigation was entrusted to the Central Office for Combating Crime Related to Information and Communication Technologies (OCLCTIC) (ANSA).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA النشر


More Stories

1 min read

Russia tests new high-speed Zircon missile

July 20, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Macron appoints the Legion of Honor to Pastor Jesse Jackson – Ultima Ora

July 19, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Making fun of Covid and lockdown, British commentator expelled from Australia

July 19, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Turin July 20 | Stilants

July 20, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Schedule, TV channel, schedule, USA Team USA free live stream and more

July 20, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The first pictures of the Hubble Space Telescope after the glitch

July 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Green light from Inzaghi, second shot is coming

July 20, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt