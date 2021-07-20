Espionage: Pegasus, an open investigation in France – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, July 20 – An investigation has been opened in France in the Pegasus case into the spying of journalists: this is what the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office says.



The investigation by the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office was opened after the Pegasus case was revealed last Sunday by a consortium of international media, including Le Monde newspaper. In the list of ten crimes, “insulting private life”, “interception of correspondence”, “fraudulent access” to a computer system and “criminal association”.



In France, Mediapart, the famous investigative platform that was spied on by Moroccan intelligence, journalists Eduy Blenil and Lenage Prideaux, filed a complaint. This should be followed by a similar condemnation by the weekly Le Canard Enchaîné, in defense of former collaborator Dominique Simmonnot. The investigation concerns, inter alia, violations related to the corruption of a computer system, including the possibility of fraudulent data entry, extraction and transmission. The investigation was entrusted to the Central Office for Combating Crime Related to Information and Communication Technologies (OCLCTIC) (ANSA).

