July 20, 2021

Russia tests new high-speed Zircon missile

Samson Paul July 20, 2021 1 min read

MOSCOW – Russia has announced that it has successfully tested the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, one of the Russian weapons the president said. Russian President Vladimir Putin Presented to the world as “indomitable”. And the Russian Ministry of Defense announced in a note, that the frigate Admiral Gorchkov launched a hypersonic Zircon missile in the White Sea towards a land target located on the coast of the Barents Sea, confirming that the target was reached, which is 350 km away. With success.

Russia, a new test of the supersonic Zircon missile in the White Sea


The missile, capable of reaching a target of up to a thousand kilometers, should be supplied to Russian military ships and submarines. The first official launch of zircon took place in October 2020, on the birthday of Putin who spoke of a “great event for the whole country”.

