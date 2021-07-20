Buffer point at airport and station. The hospital in…

Today at 12.30 Ulss 9 General Manager Pietro Girardi will clarify the Law of Return and will update the vacancies for vaccinations and the green lane.

Express or molecular scanning, within 24 hours of arrival, especially from the airport, is highly recommended from all foreign countries, even if required by 14 countries (UK, Malta, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Croatia, Netherlands, Belgium, France , Luxembourg, Portugal, Cyprus, Bulgaria). The tampon is free and without obligation. The stop at the airport is already active, we also have a bus ready to scan at the Porta Nuova railway station, and we will open it in a week.

240 new cases were recorded within 24 hours and there was a new admission to intensive care for an unvaccinated person. For vaccines, there are still 11 thousand free of charge, from July 22 to September 8. All current ICU patients are not immunized, aged 45-50 years and older.

The increase in cases is definitely due to the delta variant, which spreads faster, and the slots. Furthermore, there is less interest in mask use, along with the shorter exposure time required for infection with the delta variant.

Buffer Points: Those of the county remain open and the list is on the Ulss9 website, with timelines. There is also a buffer point in the hospital, at the point of sampling.

Green Passage is used to prove: complete vaccination, recovery from Covid, negative smear in the last 48 hours. The certificate issued by Ulss9 or the doctor is also valid.