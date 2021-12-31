December 31, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Epiphany carries all the anticyclone! Winter General arrives in Befana ா ILMETEO.it from Scandinavia

Noah French December 31, 2021 2 min read

Weather: Epiphany Takes All Antigillons! Winter General arrives in Befana from Scandinavia

The Arctic Fury was planned for EpiphanyEpiphany, as well as the holidays, can carry all the anticyclone! After a Fruiting New Year In grace African giant (With Temperatures up to 15 C above seasonal average), 2022 will reopen with anticyclonic conditions and mainly stable weather.
But the first signs of change will begin to appear in the northern parts of the Atlantic Ocean from January 3/4, but the turning point may be precisely what accompanies it. Hawk.

The
Canadian Spiral This structure would be an advantage as it would continue to “pressurize” the North Atlantic OceanEarly aging phase of African hypertension Is still in our country and will leave more space for threats from the Arctic Circle.

On the rightEpiphany, Thursday, January 6, The latest modeling updates shape the potential credit Winter improvement, With one Arctic-polar air mass from the North Sea and Scandinavia, Largely directed towards Central Europe and Italy. It will be different Hand wrestling Between anticyclone and Arctic cold is important, but this time the anti-corrosion action against high pressure can actually go away.

So let’s wait From January 6, 2022 A Possible climate change in Italy, With
Sharp fall temperature (Even below regular seasonal values) and with potentially bad weather in different regions.
L ‘Epiphany All parties carry on, but this time the opposition may even take over! For the benefit of the general winter …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

US in Beijing: “Adequate attacks on the press” and China has punished five US officials

December 31, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Draghi weight spread unknown

December 31, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Increase in new cases last week + 80.7%

December 30, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

South Korea: ‘Cats caused 107 house fires in 3 years’

December 31, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Epiphany carries all the anticyclone! Winter General arrives in Befana ா ILMETEO.it from Scandinavia

December 31, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Arrival of a car, GB was born an electric car ‘tailor-made’ for Uber – experiences and news

December 31, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Alessandro Bacciano and Soleil Sorge, a new courtship? / “Let’s get away and make trouble”

December 31, 2021 Lorelei Reese