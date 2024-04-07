Follow the match against Carballes Baena Live

Here we are, it's ATP Final day in Marrakesh Matteo Berrettini. The Romanian tennis player challenges the Spaniard Roberto Carballes BaenaNo. 64 in the rankings found victory on the track he had missed since 2022, when he won the Queen’s Club Championship in London. Follow the live broadcast.

16:15

Strong part Carballes Baena: 0-1

Zero service For the Spaniard, who starts strong and scores a point immediately. Now it's Berrettini's turn.

16:12

Berrettini-Carballes Baena, let's get started!

ATP 250 final begins in Marrakesh: Berrettini responds.

16:07

The warm-up is underway, and Berrettini will start to respond

Carballis Baena The service will start, Beretini In response: This is the result of the lottery.

16:03

Berrettini and Carballes Baena on the field

Finally, the two rivals took to the field: now the drawing of lots and the pre-match warm-up took place.

15:55

Marrakesh, Carballes Baena is the defending champion

The Spaniard won last year on clay and today he finds himself again In the final to defend the title Against Berrettini.

15:47

Berrettini returns after injury

After a very long period of crisis, conditioned by many infections, Beretini He finds himself in the final of the ATP Tour. Thanks to the great physical and mental preparation, he has finally returned to providing his services in tennis and will play against Spaniard Carballes Baena to return to the court. Wins Cup after almost two years.

15:40

Berrettini, debuted in Monte Carlo

The Romanian tennis player is focusing on today's final, but it is expected to happen soon Debut in Monte Carlo. Beretini (in a wild card draw) will make his debut against Kekmanović And in the quarterfinals he managed to find one of them Ron and Arnaldi.

15:33

15:27

Berrettini, the last final and the last victory

Matteo Peretti He returns to play the final match in the main ring after that Naples in 2022with the The thirteenth final of his career Against Carballes Baena. The last victory always goes back to 2022, in Queen's Club Championship in London.

15:15

Berrettini-Carballes Baena: Antecedents

I am three Antecedents between Berrettini and Carballis Baena: The Italian won the first match in St. Petersburg 6-1, 6-2 and the last in Naples in October 2022, 6-4, 6-2, while the Spaniard defeated Florence with a score of 5-7, 7-6, 7-5.

15:05

14:55

14:48

Berrettini, the road to the final

Matteo Berrettini has had a great tournament so far. He batted on his debut Shevchenkothen Differences (battle for two and a half hours), Sonego in the Italian derby And in the semi-finals Navone. Now the final hurdle: the final vs Carballis Baena.

14:40

Berrettini, beating Navone in the semi-finals

Romanian tennis player returned from Victory of return Against Navone of Argentina, through which he was able to reach the final. Relive the challenge. Read everything

14:30

14:20

Berrettini challenges Karballes Baena in Marrakesh

Everything is ready for the final between them Matteo Berrettini and Roberto Carballes Baena: Follow all updates directly.

Central Square, Marrakesh (Morocco)