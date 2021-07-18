July 18, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The trick to find out who blocked you on WhatsApp

The trick to find out who blocked you on WhatsApp

Gerald Bax July 18, 2021 2 min read

Let’s face it: WhatsApp is very useful, we can call and text for free with anyone, old friends, distant relatives, etc. But it also has drawbacks. Example? Whoever blocked us is keeping a secret.

Blocking someone on social networks – and therefore also on WhatsApp – is not a particularly nice gesture: once you have been blocked, there is no way to know or contact that person.

But precisely because the social messaging network is hiding it from us, we’re more curious to know who might have blocked us. And the great thing is that there is a way to get it right.

Let’s come to an agreement. The clues we have to follow are above all a few: the account we suspect that we have blocked is not online. Not only that, the other is not visible, and neither the date nor time of the last time the contact was online is available. Can it stop us? Yes, but to make sure you need at least three more details.

Lionel BonaventureGetty Images

Everyone who has blocked us will automatically make their profile picture invisible to us. We check, and if we see the photo, then surely we have not been banned. But if the image is gone, here’s an additional clue.

Well, one last check is missing. Let’s write any message to our contact: if no double check or blue check appears, the chances of our being blocked will be very high. But there is one last step to be sure: let’s try to contact (again via WhatsApp) the contact whose picture we do not see and we have not reached recently. Does the app allow us to communicate? If the answer is no, well, then we’ve definitely been banned.

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and is imported into this page to help users provide their email address. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

READ  PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X update can use PC mods - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Steam Deck Check how many games in your library are compatible with Proton – Nerd4.life

July 18, 2021 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Why NASA predicts ‘catastrophic floods’ in 2030

July 18, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Activity cards are based on real data taken from players, says Insomniac – Nerd4.life

July 17, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

A 50-cent coin from 1861 is worth a lot

July 18, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Marcuzzi and the unscrupulous Canalis on vacation: It’s a challenge to sensuality

July 18, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

LUCY will carry with it a message for our future

July 18, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Cycling, Tour de France: Poujacquard triumphs in yellow in Paris, Van Aert wins at last podium | News

July 18, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt