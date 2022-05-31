Emma Radocano will play in the UK for the first time in a year as Rafa Nadal angers over French Open scheduling

Emma Raducano will play next week in Nottingham, her first UK appearance after the stunning success of the US Open.

After her second-round defeat at the French Open, the 19-year-old has decided to ramp up her turf schedule next week.

The world number 12 – who has already scored in the Birmingham Classic – has accepted Wilde’s ticket for the Nottingham Open, which begins next Monday.

It will be a debut for Raducanu’s comeback and tickets are expected to sell out due to his presence.

He was here 12 months ago starting his WTA Tour journey, losing his first professional match 6-3 6-4 to Harriet Dart in the round of 16.

Few could have foreseen what would follow: an appearance in the round of 16 at Wimbledon, then an epic victory in New York against all odds and expectations.

Raducano said: “I am delighted to be back in Nottingham and it will be a great opportunity to play in front of a UK crowd for the first time this year.

“This event will always be special for me as I played my first WTA Tour here last June and I can’t wait to come back.”

Britain’s second seed Dan Evans will play at the Nottingham Tennis Center in the ATP event.

Meanwhile, Rafa Nadal’s camp is outraged that French Open chiefs have ignored requests for scheduling, despite being the greatest champion of all time.

The Roland Garros quarter-final matches between Nadal and Novak Djokovic will take place tonight in Paris when the weather will be much cooler and conditions will be much slower.

That should fit in with Djokovic, 35, who pulled off an epic semi-final against a curfew while winning the 2021 championship.

On Friday, 36-year-old Nadal called for the match to be held in the afternoon, but this was ignored at prime time, especially as it would be clear to viewers.

The 13-time singles winner said last Friday that he “dislikes the night sessions on clay” because “the humidity is higher and the ball is slower.”

His coach Carlos Moya said: “I will not talk about disrespect.

“Here at Roland-Garros Rafa he is credited, he has won the championship 13 times and if he has a request, listen to him.

“It’s a part of Roland-Garros history, we know that no one is greater than Roland-Garros.

“No one is bigger than a Grand Slam, but it’s ultimately about the business and we understand that.”

This is the 59th time the legends have challenged each other and John McEnroe says it is the biggest competition in tennis.

The American, whose fights with Bjorn Borg defined the sport in the 70s and 80s, said: “I’m a little jealous. I wish Bjorn and I played so much more.

“It shows you that when you play a few times you have to do something right for a long time. They consistently outperform everyone else. It’s amazing.

World number one Djokovic has had to face some boos in previous matches and has been keen to stop the ears of disgruntled bettors.

McEnroe, who is a Eurosport expert for this tournament, said: “I think it’s unfair on a personal level. It’s respectful here, but I’m sure it’s frustrating.

“It actually showed a lot of emotion, it’s there. People should love it. The French love it.”

“I didn’t do well with boos. It affected me more than it helped me. There were times when she would feed me, but she would do it constantly. I mean, he is an extraordinary person and player.”

