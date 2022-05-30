DeLorean is back with the new Alpha5

welcome back – The DeLorean It returns and challenges the most established premium brands. Following a re-branding by a US-based company led by CEO Joost de Vries, with a past in Tesla and Karma, it released the first images of the new model called Alpha 5.

Designed in Italy – The Delorean Alpha 5 It is a sports coupe with electric motorsThe two-door and four-seater is 499 cm long and has a refined, streamlined and futuristic style. So who would have expected Operation Nostalgia, with strong references to DMC-12Designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro in 1981, he’ll be disappointed, even if the newcomer doesn’t abandon the iconic seagull-wing doors also found on his predecessor, made famous by Back to the Future. And as another link to the past, although Giugiaro is no longer part ofitaldesignwhich he founded, DeLorean entrusted the design of the car to the well-known design and engineering firm based in Moncalieri.

We’ll see him in two years – the new Delorean Alpha 5 It will debut at Pebble Beach in August, with the launch of Produce than expected by 2024. The dynamic lines of the bodywork are accompanied by an authentic sporty performance, with a 0-100 sprint in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h. The autonomy will be around 480 kilometers thanks to the 10 kWh battery.

Built in Italy – The vehicle, whose initial production is limited to 88 units (a number indicating how fast the DMC-12 would need to travel through time in the movie “Back to the Future”), will be Built in Italy Instead, the engine will be supplied by a UK-based specialist company.