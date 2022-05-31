The NBA Celtics-Warriors Basketball Finals are broadcast on Sky Sports NBA and broadcast on NOW

Together with them, again from the United States, Alessandro Mamoli, Matteo Soragna and Mauro Bevacqua will tell us on Sky Sport 24 everything happening around the finals, through links, interviews and unpublished photos, to cover the event as fully as possible. In Milan, Francesco Bonvardesi and Marco Crespi will complete the squad for the daily “Basket Room”, every day at 4.45pm on Sky Sport 24 and at 6pm on Sky Sport NBA. Videos, news, stats, scores and original digital content of the finals are also on the official NBA Italy website. The series is set to begin, which will decide the Milwaukee Bucks’ successors on the Finals Honor Roll. On the Italian night between tomorrow Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd Junegive her 3 hours. Race 7 Final will take place on the night between Sunday 19th and Monday 20th June.

in finals conspiracyThe Celtics beat the Miami Heat 4-3 in the Eastern District, while the Warriors defeated the Dallas Mavericks 4-1 in the Western District. Golden State, who won the ring on 6 occasions and is battling a Finals for the sixth time in 7 years, are back in play for the title after losing in 2019 to the Toronto Raptors, while the Celtics, a 17-time NBA champion, an absolute record With the Los Angeles Lakers, they played their last in-ring final in 2010, losing to the Lakers directly. The last success of the Warriors was in 2018, where they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, while the last victory of the Celtics dates back to 2008 and also in this case the rivals were the Lakers. Race1, Race2, Race5 and Race7 Ultimate at Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Warriors and Race3, Race4 and Ultimate Race6 at TD Garden in Boston.

And to get more into the atmosphere of the largest basketball tournament in the world and not forget the achievements of one of the teams that made history in this tournament, on sky And the Currently it is possible, from 2 JuneDive into the Los Angeles Lakers’ golden decade Winning Time: The Lakers’ Dynasty Risesigned chain Adam McKay (do not searchAnd the Succession) and HBO branded on the sporting exploits (and not only) that made the Los Angeles Lakers of the ’80s and ’90s the brightest star in the global basketball skyline. All 10 episodes of the series will be available From 9.15 pm exclusively on Sky Atlantic and broadcast only on NOW, as well as on demand on Sky. Also, tomorrow in 20.30 on me Sky Sports OneDon’t miss a special offer from Sky Sports dedicated to “Time to Win”. The stories of legendary characters such as Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West and Pat Riley, have been commented on by those who have told them for years: Flavio Tranquilo And the Federico Bova.

Live programming for the NBA Finals

Race One: Warriors-Celtics

3 a.m. Thursday 2 to Friday 3 June Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport NBA, broadcast on NOW

Race 2: Warriors-Celtics

2 hours at night from Sunday 5 to Monday 6 June Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport NBA broadcasts on NOW

Race 3: Celtics-WWarriors

From 3 a.m. Wednesday 8 to Thursday 9 June, Sky Sport NBA is broadcast on NOW

Race 4: Celtics Warriors

3 a.m. Friday 10 – Saturday 11 June Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport NBA and broadcast on NOW

Race 5 (Final): Warriors-Celtics

From 3 a.m. Monday 13 to Tuesday 14 June, Sky Sport NBA is broadcast on NOW

Race 6 (Final): Celtics-Warriors

3 a.m. Thursday 16 to Friday 17 June Sky Sport NBA broadcasts on NOW

Race 7 (Final): Warriors-Celtics

3 hours a night from Sunday 19 to Monday 20 June Sky Sport NBA is broadcast on NOW

