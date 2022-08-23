WWE: Clash at the Castle will be available on TV in the UK

Clash in the castle It will be held on Saturday 3 September of Emirate Stadium From CardiffIn the Wales. The event proves to be a potential source of income for WWE It will also be broadcast on TV in the language United kingdom.

The next Premium Live event will be historic as it marks the company’s return with an event in PPV In the United kingdom. last time it was WWE He hosted an event at a stadium in that area that he was with in 1992 summerslamwhere is she British Bulldog Defeated Bret Hart In the main event to win the Intercontinental title.

To celebrate the event, BT Sport revealed that instead of the usual PPV deal on WWE NetworkThe show will be available to UK TV viewers. The announcer tweeted:

The first WWE British Stadium show in 30 years will be shown live on BT Sport 2 👌 History will be made again#WECastle | September 3 | Tweet embedpic.twitter.com/p2u5mL1U3u – btsport August 21 2022

WWE Network, which is still in use in the UK, will have access to the show, but broadcasting it on TV makes it accessible to everyone, including regular fans. All weekly programs of the program WWEof between it rawAnd the NXT And the Smackdown, broadcast on BT Sport in the UK. Meanwhile, additional seats were recently made available at Principality Stadium thanks to the suspension of production.

Source: RINGSINEWS.COM