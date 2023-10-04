Eggs, the secret to understanding whether they are fresh lies in the “separation”: this is how you protect your health and the health of your loved ones

How do you recognize fresh eggs? Here are some foolproof ways to consume fresh, high-quality eggs, and avoid their repercussions on the health of our families.

Consuming fresh eggs is a must for all Italian families: In fact, expired eggs can cause serious damage to our health and the health of our loved ones It is good to learn how to recognize high-quality eggs.

Suffice it to say that the eggs have expired and are no longer fresh for several days It can cause some digestive disorders but also causes salmonella infections With decidedly more serious consequences.

Eggs that we buy from the supermarket They have an expiration date on the peelan indicator of the length of time during which the food should be eaten, but if this signal is missing, how can you recognize fresh eggs?

There are home methods that are recognized as valid and can be tested by everyone Detect the freshness of the egg And protect yourself from possible unhealthy consequences that may arise even after cooking.

How to identify fresh eggs: water and smell method

One of the most commonly used methods to identify fresh eggs is We fill a bowl with cold water and place the egg that we intend to examine inside. This can have three different behaviors that make us understand whether we can consume it or not. If the egg settles to the bottom of the bowl, it is a fresh egg. If the egg remains in the middle of the bowl, as if suspended in water, it can be consumed, but only after careful cooking. Finally, if the egg floats to the surface, it is best to throw it away because it is an egg that should not be eaten.

Did you know that the smell of an egg can tell us how fresh it is? Not everyone knows that a fresh egg is not an egg that releases its typical smell, but at its maximum freshness it presents itself as an odorless product. Therefore, a fresh egg does not emit an unpleasant odor, and it does not even release any odor into the surrounding air.

The yolk and white method for identifying fresh eggs: how to do it

Let’s talk about another universally recognized method To evaluate the freshness of an egg, it consists of breaking an egg inside a bowl. If the compact part of the egg white is clearly separated from the liquid part, the egg is fresh: this happens because there are more proteins and fatty acids. Conversely, if the egg white remains liquid and no differentiation is observed, the egg should be discarded.

Finally, another test to subject our eggs to evaluate their freshness consists of Try touching or shaking the cracked egg inside the bowl: In fresh eggs the yolk remains compact and rarely disintegrates.