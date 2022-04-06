Two Point Campus, try

Those from Sega told us: “It’s about three hours of gameplay, but you’ll have a whole day at your disposal. Enjoy.” We also thought that we would be fast enough, take the article home and record the necessary videos in the same amount of time, so that we can use the afternoon in other ways. for us Two Point Campus Test Instead, it had exceeded the estimated time, more than three hours…

University of life

Two Point Campus: One of the first courses available is cooking, and this is the main semester. The courses, however, will change over the course of the three years When we finally closed the app, it was about eight hours, with some breaks in between, sure, but it’s still eight hours long. You can’t throw it in front of the screen if you’re not really enjoying it. Even with the former Two Point Hospital we gave ourselves several delicious marathons, but the new setup wasn’t enough to do it again, which is why we started playing the Two Point Campus a bit biased and cautious. Moreover, the idea run a university Apparently American, the most famous but also the furthest from us, didn’t look quite as appealing as before, or as a return on a rollercoaster that haunts the amusement park legend. All doubts dissipated when the game introduced new mechanics, often closely related to the exact location chosen.

Three years together

Two Point Campus: The graphic style has remained identical to that of the hospital, graceful and colorful but the same cannot be said for the characters who are always very similar to each other… At Two Point Hospital, the patient came in sick and, if all went well, recovered, passes through the cash register, in a few minutes. At Two Point Campus, the path to individual student satisfaction is much longer and more complex because it takes three years to reach the degree, during which all their needs will be met: pedagogical, organizational and recreational. It is in our interest to make sure that the school track is completed because tuition fees are annual and major problems will not only lead to student isolation, but also make our university less attractive to new students. Speaking of freshmen, high school students often come to visit and if they are not impressed by what they see they will inevitably end up in classes at other universities. See also su Xbox Series X gira about 100 fps - Multiplayer.it The three-year undergraduate study period at Two Point Campus also includes Problems We didn’t expect it in the least while we were creating our first semesters: after the first and simpler school year, with the arrival of a new wave of students who would replace the previous, and now second in the year, the timetables lessons would very likely begin to overlap. Those in the first year and those in the second may need the same teacher and the same class at the same time. We are talking about a single course, but it is possible to introduce new courses every year by significantly increasing the number of specialized classes and teachers required.

Organizing spaces

Two Point Campus: Each campus is placed in a different place for this new class of Depth, the already well-established scheme estimated at Two Point Hospital has been added, revised and expanded here, with the possibility of modifying and adding elements even outside the structure and limiting the use of dormitories, bathrooms, showers, and canteens based on a large number of factors, starting with the gender of the occupants. Spacious and well organized dormitories will make a big difference to how much students’ families are willing to spend, as it will be reflected in the students’ performance at school. On the second campus that the game offered, the last one we had the chance to try, we could have started creating the first campus. the brothersbut the impression is that many of its main features were still disabled, so ours were mostly tasteful.

Lessons and fun

Two Point Campus: In addition to allocating outdoor spaces, it will also be possible to expand the university by purchasing the surrounding land Also on the second campus, the game introduces the first extra-curricular club, which is transformed into a bar, nightclub or more general entertainment center, then allocated to the different student groups that will occupy the university in increasing numbers. At this point in the game, by striving for the highest rating, we are clearly past the completeness of the version we were testing. The AI ​​did not seem interested in the new activities, and the quality of the simulation was clearly degrading. It was especially painful because at that moment we had finally seen the aggregate element of activities at work which, according to the developers’ promises, would encourage friendships and the birth of any love between students. For now, however, this aspect of the game remains a question mark, as does its ability to keep attention high through all the suggested scenarios, something that even Two Point Hospital hasn’t managed to manage perfectly. See also New trailer and launch period, pre-registrations open - Nerd4.life

Building and running a university is not as easy as running a hospital, at least in the world of Two Point Campus. In this new game, the team tries to enrich and expand the formula with a management system potentially deeper than the previous Two Point Hospital, but without distorting that speed that has always made these products so appreciated by users of all ages. Now we just have to wait for the full game, what we have tried is insane, but it is only a small part of the content that we will find in stores on August 9. Two Point Campus will be translated into Italian (it already partially exists) and, unlike Hospital, will be immediately available on all platforms: PC, Xbox (also on GamePass), PlayStation and Switch.