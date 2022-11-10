Warzone 2.0, preload dimensions are colossal – Nerd4.life

waiting for launch Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.1 Update Scheduled for next week, Lumia’s Twitter updates reveal Preload size From Activision’s free battle royale game that’s obviously going to be really gigantic: ben 115.62 GB.

We specify that the weight indicated by Lumia updates pertains to the Xbox versions, so it could be higher or lower on PC, PS5 and PS4. We’re also only talking about the preload size, which any pre-launch or D1 updates will be added to.

It should also be kept in mind that like all live-service games, Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 will receive rich post-launch support, with new content that will inevitably remain yeast total volume. For example, Warzone 1.0 now takes up about 130GB on the PS5, as it weighed about 80GB at launch. In short, get ready to make room in your SSD for your console or PC.

We remind you that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is scheduled to launch in November 16, 2022. Here are the dates and times for the official preload and opening of the servers, as well as details about the contents of the first season and the battle pass. We also remind you that in conjunction with the launch of the new version of the free battle royale game, the servers of the first Call of Duty: Warzone will be closed for 12 days. It will be re-launched later as Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera.