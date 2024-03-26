ECB interest rates, three cuts from June 2024?

S&P Global Ratings expects the European Central Bank to cut interest rates three times in 2024, starting in June. According to the rating agency, The probability of further interest rate cuts in 2025 appears to be more limited than previously thought; The European Central Bank's deposit rate, Standard & Poor's ratings agency said, could reach 2.5% in 2025, as opposed to the 2% previously considered.
According to the agency, The European economy continues the trend of improving activity and moderating employment growth. However, Standard & Poor's Ratings believes that uncertainty over productivity trends and the slow implementation of the EU's next-generation recovery plan may cause the growth recovery to be weaker than expected. Standard & Poor's Global It revised down its GDP growth forecast to 2025To 1.3% from 1.5%.
on the contrary, Standard & Poor's credit ratings agency raised its inflation forecast slightly To reach 2.1% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026, in light of the continued growth of high wages in the context of slow productivity.
This writing has been written for informational purposes only, may be modified at any time and cannot be considered a solicitation for public savings. The website does not guarantee the accuracy and does not bear responsibility for the use of the information contained therein.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Those with renewables laugh in the face of energy crisis (and crazy bills)
Economic agenda for March 26, 2024
Mozzarella cheese in light carrosa: How to prepare it in the oven while maintaining its crunch