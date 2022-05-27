€200 bonus: who is entitled and how to request it with tax refund

Bologna, May 27 – The €200 bonus stipulated in the 2022 Aid Ordinance, which can be used by those with annual gross income of up to €35,000, will reach in July for more than half of Italians. For those who file Form 730 at short notice, it will be aggregated with tax refunds generated on their tax return if they have tax credits. Extra help to meet summer vacation expenses with economic peace of mind. €200 bonus, how to get it with a tax refund in July “For this to happen – explains Roberto Papuru, director of the Association of Chartered Accountants and Accounting Experts in Bologna – it is necessary to file 730 by May 31, otherwise, the bonuses cannot conflict with tax refunds, Which if the tax return is filed after this deadline, will be paid after July.” To do this faster, you can use the pre-filled form, which the Revenue Agency provides to taxpayers. Of course, times are very tight, given that the possibility of using this model only began on Monday 23 May which is a real race against time. Baburu states that “all those who can benefit from a tax withholding agent who will carry out adjustments and issue a tax refund for July can use Form 730, if their tax return is filed by May 31.” “The Model 730—which Baboro specifies—could be filed by September 30, but in this case, the tax refund, if tax credits are due, will arrive about a month later.” There are, then, certain categories of workers who, if they want to receive a bonus of 200 euros in July, must …