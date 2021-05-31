E-Regatta 2021 at the Venice Boat Show, an international event in electric navigation



E-Regatta, an international event originating from the idea of ​​Kevin Desmond and aiming to promote electric navigation on various fronts, takes place during the second edition of the Venice Boat Show.

From 2 to 4 June, within the framework of the Venetian Arsenal, it will be organized by a committee consisting of Assonautica di Venezia, Associazione Motonautica Venezia, Venice Agenda2028, Inland Waterways International, Venti di Cultura in cooperation with Triumph Group International, Vela and Italian Boating Federation. An opportunity to give space for innovation and sustainability by promoting the environmental transition of boats from gasoline / diesel engines to electric and hybrid motors.

21 boats will compete in this first edition of E-Regatta in Venice with 5 foreign participants: from Germany Torqueedo and Vita Yachts from the UK and from Slovenia E’Dyn, Hovercraft DOO and Green Line Yacht. From Italy outside the region, we have La Bruna that passes through the city of Monopoly in Puglia, from Lake Como Ernesto Riva and Canter Materi, Transfluid from Lombardy, from Emilia Romagna, Radius and Envera. From Venetian Laguna Trasporti, CCMPAEA, Cantieri Biasin, Cantiere San Pietro di Castello, Cantiere Motonautico Veneziano and Classic Boat Venice. Other European countries along with the USA, Canada and Singapore will be conducting the races in their country and they will be judged later by the videos that will be sent to the technical committee by the 1st of September.

List of regattas divided by categories

-E-Regatina up to 4 meters

-E-Regatta from 4.01 to 9 meters

E-Master Regatta over 9 meters

Subgroups, according to the type of payment adopted, are:

-B battery

-H Hybrid

Solar-S

The event program

The event, which will take place over three days, will begin on June 2 with a parade in the San Marco Basin and the Grand Canal with all participants but also open to individuals and authorities, with departure and return to Arsenal.

On the second day, the Slalom and Ballerina tests will take place at the Arsenale Dock, an entirely new art / art format that will see boats challenge each other in a test of maneuverability to the rhythm of the music, during the afternoon we will move to the lake, where the sprint race will begin in the canal Santo Spirito from San Clemente Island, a 500-meter sprint.

The third day will be devoted to the most demanding test of duration and autonomy of participating boats, which will be followed by the Regattas Prize Ceremony – the Venice Boat Show Cup – and a conference on the theme: Towards Environmental Transformation. All boats at the E-Village will be docked within the Venice Boat Show. The committee donates racing entries to an association that will provide navigation services for the disabled on specially designed and built boats in Venice without impact, reducing wave action and which are electrically propelled, called BEPI (Electric Boat for All Italians).

The BEPI project: an electric boat for all Italians

Within the E-Regatta event, the BEPI (Electric Boat for All Italians) project will be presented, a boat designed to facilitate people with mobility problems represents an opportunity to integrate Venice’s cultural tourism offer with the lake’s navigation experience. Also, they are aimed at small groups of people with reduced mobility. BEPI overturns the traditional approach to the issue of accessibility, in fact, not only architectural barriers will be removed, but psychological barriers will also be removed.

The shipyard project, which will go to the water for the next season, will in fact be available without complicated and expensive equipment, which puts all the guests on the same level.

The innovative and asymmetric design will allow everyone auxiliary access, whether from floating docks or from Venetian banks. Moreover, multi-body configuration and electric motors will reduce waves and pollution. The openable cover and the large living area will allow easy and pleasant transportation of people and wheelchairs.

Thus, the coasts will be an exceptional opportunity to meet and discover, away from the crowds, as Lake Venice can only offer the most attentive visitors.

The Venice Boat Show is promoted by the municipality of Venice and realized through the company Vela spa in cooperation with the Italian Navy. The event partners are such important companies as Eni, Intesa Sanpaolo, Generali, Consorzio Prosecco DOC, the Chamber of Commerce of Venice and Rovigo. Mole Urbana and technical partners of Electronic Concept and ABB.