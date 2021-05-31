The BBC has rejected complaints from the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

UK entry to Eurovision by James Newman (Image: Rex)

The BBC dismissed viewers ’complaints that the Eurovision Song Contest was” political “and” a waste of property “.

The contest, broadcast by the BBC, was held in Rotterdam last week with broadcasts falling after organizers canceled the event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rock band Måneskin won the Coppa Italia with Zitti E Buoni, but it was a disappointing night for the UK as striker James Newman did not score a single point for joining Embers.

The broadcaster responded to complaints about the event by saying, “The accusation that voting in the contest is” political “is not new.

He added in a statement that Eurovision was “profitable” given the number of spectators who were withdrawn for the final on May 22nd.

An article on the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit page states: “Since the Eurovision Song Contest was first launched on our TV in 1956, the competition has continued to follow. BBC Spring Judgment.

Italian Manskin won this year’s contest and his song Zitti E Buoni (Photo: Backgrid)

The accusation that voting in the competition is “political” is not new. The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is strongly committed to ensuring the fairness of the Eurovision Song Contest and has put in place a wide range of procedures to ensure this.

“Eurovision is the most watched non-sports live event in the world, and the 2021 competition provided BBC viewers with more than eight hours of content across three shows. The BBC One Grand Final attracted 7.4 million viewers on average. It’s very profitable. For a popular entertainment program.” “During peak hours.

BBC



Meanwhile, James was successfully awarded a Eurovision score, although he admitted recently that he “envisioned” a win in the UK prior to his performance.

When asked if he was going to do any night lottery, the singer replied that he “couldn’t tell the truth” because he “was really good”.

“I was just trying to imagine winning so that I could put a positive spin on it,” he explained.

“You cannot know. By writing songs and singing to people, you cannot guarantee that they will reach the audience.”

“I think for myself I just wanted to do my best and we definitely did. My whole team was great. It was a great time. I won’t change anything for the world.”

