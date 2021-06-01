An Italian hat-trick in Halmstad

Today – 7 pm TQQ in Taranto (t, 7ª race, m. 2020-2040) Grand Prix: Quarter € 2,116.55 €, Quintet € 2,243.93. Favorites: 2-1-13-12-14. Surprises: 11-10-6. The conference begins at 4 pm, races also in Trieste (R., 14.20), Follonica (G, 15), S. Giovanni Teatino (R, 15.10). TV: UnireSat Live Streaming.

yesterday – TQQ in Pontecagnano: Tris 12-7-5, € 2,509.20 for two winners; Quarter 12-7-5-13, Nevada; Quinte 12-7-5-13-8, Nevada

France – In yesterday’s sprint race in Marseille, he had a second career success for 4-year-old Maidomo, always in the thick of the race: he had Jessica Marciales in the saddle (11 wins in 2021). At the conference was also won by Antonio Orani (23), with Stormy Pouss in the conditioning.

Yesterday an enemy in Marseille: Handicap (€ 25,000, 2,100m) 1. Maidomo (J. Marcialis; Prop. P. Ferrario). Today’s hurdles in Compiegne: claim (23,000 euros, 3200m hedges) Idylle du Seuil; Reclamation (23,000 €, AD 3900 tower) Gudari. Jog today for Vincennes: Race A (€ 53,000, M2175) Basil Turgot.

Sweden – Three Italian brigade holders yesterday in Halmstad. Initially there was a weakness from Scuderia Santis, with the 3-year-old Canadian, in the third domestic director, and the 4-year-old Baltimora Spaff, this person who made his debut in Sweden (so Biancoblou and coach Mattia Orlando wins go up to 5, The one with the Baltimura Spaf is instead the first for driver Vincenzo Gallo) and ends in a draw with the Wolf of Wall Street. (in the picture). Then came the 3-year-old Cocco Bfc’s victory, in the fourth Swedish participation (the third for coach Gennaro Casillo). Back to Scuderia Santis, in the race won by Gallo Orlando, he was instead points as a driver, who drove Barcela Borlon: 7 days standing (from June 14 to 20) and 1,500 kr for improper use of a whip, 300 kr for holding one foot From footstool to tamper.

Jogging yesterday in Halmstad: 5 K75-lopp (74.700 SEK, 2140-2160 kron) 1. Canadian As (owner of Scud Santis; Coach M Orlando) 16.3, 5. Cyclone Tuff 16.7; 9 (SEK 84,800, d.1640) 1. Baltimore Sabaf (F. Gallo; owner of Scud. Santis; Coach M Orlando) 12.5, 4. Parsila Burlon 12.7; Treåringslopp (108,000 kroons, 2,140 m) 1. Cocco Bfc (Owner L. Finotti; Coach G. Casillo) 14.1, 4. Cosimo degli Ulivi 14.3.

England – Won yesterday in Windsor Andrea Atzeny (14 in 2021), which is Bumchala’s favorite in the movie “Rookie”.

Irie Gallopo A Windsor: Handicap (11.312 lst, M. 2000) 6. Wait Forever. Oggi galoppo a Leicester: Handicap (9.119 lst, m. 1400) Divine Magic. Oggi a Lingfield: Disability (6.414 lst, m. 1200) million causes.

United States of America – Yesterday in Santa Anita he won the Umberto Respoli double (61 victories in 2011), with Coast of Rouen in “Optional Claim for Allowance” and Perfectionistic in “Allowance”.

Belgium – Move to Mons today for Andrea Guzinati, who will again be at Callmethebreeze, the Italian-French winner at Philippe Allaire over Giovanardi. Tricton’s son will be the only 3-year-old to start out against the Seniors in a race of only 5,000 euros, starting at 7 at 1,750 meters.

Bologna – Tomorrow at Arcoveggio, the Grand Prix of the Republic is scheduled (Group 3, € 40,040, 1,660 meters): 1 Tyl Etoile (F. Monti), 2 Zefiro d’Ete (R. Vecchione), 3 Ursus Caf (E. Bellei), 4 Viscarda Jet (F. Pisacane), 5 Zef (San. Mollo), 6 Vesna (R. Legati), 7 Deimos Racing (R. Andreghetti), 8 Amon You Sm (A. Greppi) 9 Volnik du Kras (A. Farolfi), 10 Atik Dl (M. Pistone), 11 Zelia Cc Sm (A. Di Nardo), 12 Vanesia Ek (A. Gocciadoro). Team Ratio: 6-12.