September 2, 2023

They try to steal his car from the gas station, and he responds by spraying petrol on the thieves

Karen Hines September 2, 2023 2 min read

In the video recorded by A security camera from U.S service stationYou can see a man busy refueling his car.

Everything seems to be going in a normal way, until the moment a truck suddenly joins his car. from the car Three people get off Menacing-looking, who approaches the man with apparent intent steal his car.Gas station robbery

In a surprisingly quick move, the man realizes the seriousness of the situation and decides not to Desperate. without panic, directs the plane of gasoline directly in the face For the three criminals, the three became helpless and visibly terrified, realizing that they… The robbery attempt fails miserably.Gas station robberyImmediately, the three criminals return to the truck from which they got off and yes They go away very quicklyThe man and his car were left unharmed. The video ends with the man stopping pressing the pump handle, and lowering it as if in a cowboy position. Western movie.

Of course we applaud the reaction, but we must remember the risk everyone took. Obviously, gasoline is highly flammable and it would take very little to turn a robbery into a robbery A real tragedy for everyone.

