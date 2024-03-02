March 2, 2024

Dragon's Dogma 2 is quickly climbing the Steam charts

Gerald Bax March 2, 2024 1 min read

Dragon's Doctrine 2 Sta Scaling quickly the Steam leaderboards: Although there are still a few weeks left until the game's launch, scheduled for March 22, Capcom's long-awaited sequel is gaining ground with each passing day.

Last week the title was ranked fifty-third, He is now in thirteenth place It will likely hit the top 10 on Steam any day now. Of course, we'll have to see whether or not Helldivers 2 will be able to undercut Helldivers 2 in conjunction with its release.

In fact, the Arrowhead Game Studios title continues to grind Incredible numbers: At present, it has sold around 3 million copies and has over 400,000 concurrent players on Steam.

A highly anticipated sequel

A character from Dragon's Dogma 2

Of course, the direction of Dragon's Dogma 2 is somewhat similar to that of Dragon's Dogma 2 All highly anticipated productsin this case a sequel to a game that was particularly popular at the time of its publication on PS3 and Xbox 360.

The fact that so much time has passed and technology has made great strides forward in the meantime has proven to be an advantage for Hideaki Itsuno, who with this second chapter will really be able to realize his original vision.

