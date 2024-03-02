Dragon's Dogma 2 is quickly climbing the Steam charts

Dragon's Doctrine 2 Sta Scaling quickly the Steam leaderboards: Although there are still a few weeks left until the game's launch, scheduled for March 22, Capcom's long-awaited sequel is gaining ground with each passing day.

Last week the title was ranked fifty-third, He is now in thirteenth place It will likely hit the top 10 on Steam any day now. Of course, we'll have to see whether or not Helldivers 2 will be able to undercut Helldivers 2 in conjunction with its release.

In fact, the Arrowhead Game Studios title continues to grind Incredible numbers: At present, it has sold around 3 million copies and has over 400,000 concurrent players on Steam.