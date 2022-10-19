Announce the recommended requirements for PCs, they are heavy – Nerd4.life

Two days after its official debut in digital and non-digital stores, Warner Bros. Games finally released the recommended system requirements for Gotham Knights for PC.

A few days ago, the developers detailed the minimum requirements to play Gotham Knights at 1080p and 60fps on low settings. The ones shown now, which we’ve mentioned below, are instead recommended to always run the game at 1080p and 60fps, but in high detail.

Gotham Knights – Recommended Requirements

The operating system : Windows 10 64 bit

: Windows 10 64 bit CPU : Intel Core i7-10700K or Ryzen 5 5600X

: Intel Core i7-10700K or Ryzen 5 5600X RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB GPU: GeForce RTX 2070 or Radeon RX 5700 XT

As in the case of the minimum, the recommended requirements also seem to be above the average, especially when we consider them to be required RTX 2070 Playable at 1080p and 60fps. Given that Gotham Knights on PS5 and Xbox Series runs at 30fps, one might think that the optimization made by the developers wasn’t flawless, but before making final judgments, it’s a good idea to wait for the press reviews and the inevitable technical analysis of Digital Foundry and ElAnalistaDeBits.

In this regard, we remind you that the launch of Gotham Knights has been prepared October 21. Warner Bros. released. Games yesterday a trailer explaining all the features of the game.