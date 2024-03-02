The PlayStation Plus cloud is higher quality than Microsoft's xCloud service, according to Digital Foundry

Digital Foundry He created a new analysis video where he compared a service Cloud streaming on PS5 Reserved for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers and xCloudOr Microsoft for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

According to technology enthusiasts, the Sony delivers noticeably superior picture quality It is comparable to the original PS5, with up to 4K resolution. On the other hand, Xcloud has to deal with sharper image compression, a maximum resolution of 1080p, and the fact that the games are based on the Xbox Series S versions and not on the versions of the series capable of emulating the most powerful console. They can split the processing power to emulate multiple Series S at the same time. To reduce waiting lists.

For its part, Microsoft's service can rely on Slight input lag In the games tested by Digital Foundry, though, the differences in their opinion are not so large as to compensate for the lower overall image quality.

“For the cost of PlayStation Plus Premium in general Sony's approach presents fewer problems. It gives us a more realistic experience, with 4K resolution and a version of the game more comparable to the real PS5.

“High latency compared to Xbox is disappointing, but Xbox Cloud Gaming issues are perhaps more significant: Lower bit rate and resolutionExtreme pressure and, most importantly, unparity with the series' features and performance