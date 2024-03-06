Dossieraggio, Meloni: “I want to know who the instigators are, the exposure is very serious.” Schlein: “A Scandal”

“These are regimes. We want to know who the instigators are.” Floods take over Piazza Salotto. And Georgia Meloni, in a pink jacket and the smiling look of a…

“These are regimes. We want to know who the instigators are.” Floods take over Piazza Salotto. And Giorgia Meloni, with her pink jacket and the smiling look of someone who “feels at home,” ignored a good portion of her prepared speech in support of Marco Marsilio's bid for reconfirmation. Today, in Pescara, there is no critical “citizenship infrastructure” and the priority has changed. “I think we have to clarify what we found in the newspapers in recent hours,” he says, referring to an investigation by Perugia's public prosecutor's office into the improper monitoring of secret computer archives of hundreds of people, including politicians and VIPs. – carried out by financier Pasquale Striano working for the National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor's Office.

I document

“There are Italian government officials who create publicity authorization documents for some newspapers, especially De Benedetti's, to send messages.” This is the case of the day. Meloni realizes this, and as his tour of Abruzzo progresses, he limits his time to the uncertainties or issues that usually accompany his electoral trips, such as the “new” tax envisioned by the Pnrr or the executive. achievement in the fight against tax evasion,” he says, but “I never thought of chasing revenue: we changed our mindset and carried out the 50-year-awaited tax reform”). Arriving in Teramo in the afternoon, the prime minister – his parents say – was “surprised” when journalists asked him about the investigation. “. “Tomorrow (today's edition) we will hear the interrogations of the lawyers asked by the Anti-Mafia Commission,” he explains, cautiously. A veil that slips away as soon as he takes control of the Pescara stage. Thanks to the crescendo of fiery declarations that Matteo Salvini delivers with trepidation. “This is a very serious problem of illegality,” he stops each group of journalists. “One of the most serious episodes of the last decades. It is very serious that there are disloyal officers who are allegedly spying on thousands of Italians.” Again: “I refuse to think that this is the initiative of some individual. I want to know whether the finance chiefs know about it or not. We will issue reports and complaints so that those responsible can investigate. Freedom of the press is one thing, it's another when someone illegally accesses your bank account and publishes it. It's like Soviet behavior.” It seems to me.”

Antonio Tajani also added to the matter from the stage: “We need to understand who is the director. Who gave the instructions? Who used what? For what purposes? This is the theme. These are anti-democratic elections.” Indeed, ditto for those who started the story: “I am the only one on the topic of “Tassier”. Unspoken – says Defense Minister Guido Croceto – I am a stubborn, solitary person. , without unity, sought truth. Not against anyone. For justice. I am not speaking out of respect for the investigation. The injured parties are not talking, but the suspects are. The climax is obvious. “The right to privacy has now become a kind of metaphysical aspiration,” says Carlo Nordio, keeper of the seals. “Lazio has nothing to do with me,” says FI senator Claudio Lotito. The story disturbs the center right. But it's a perfect hook to steer the election campaign towards the European elections. Salvini himself explains it: “I don't think the leftists who 'spyed' can be counted on the fingers of one hand, and those involved were ours.” Above all, Meloni makes it clear what they expect from the centre-right. “The real fear of all of them – attacking the Prime Minister referring to the June election – is that anything will happen.” Then, miming with grand gestures of putting it on, he said: “I have a helmet, I have already put the helmet on. We will win this battle too.”

Center left

On the left, however, they have no intention of leaving the political conflict over the trial to the center-right. In fact, Ellie Schlein is requesting a censure of Melilo and Canton. “A scandal” he tells Bruno Vespa in Roy 1, which he adds is “unprecedented attraction”, underscoring the need to “make it very clear”. A deme with a time not too fond of IV's partner – only in Abruzzo – Maria Elena Boschi. “Schlein and Meloni are crying over the dossier today. Better late than never. But why didn't they say anything when we reported this in 2019 and in “The Monster”? Well wake up!”. The rift widens when Italia Viva M5S sets its sights on asking the anti-mafia commission to ask the national anti-mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho, now a five-star MP and vice-president of the commission, until February 2022. An “unprecedented” investigation, Raffaella Baida explains herself, in which Chiara Colosimo, president of the FdI, must now give her opinion.

© All rights reserved

Read the full article

messenger