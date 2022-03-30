Omigron 2, known: symptoms, duration, incarnation of new variant

Omigron 2 is the Covid variant that now dominates Italy. Symptoms, Period, Incubation: What is known today? According to the framework outlined by the WHO, Omicron 2 has now become the ‘queen’ of Sars-CoV-2 worldwide.

The BA.2 sub variant of Omicron appears to be more pervasive than other variants of SARS-CoV-2, which has been recognized by many experts. Matteo Pacetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, wrote on Twitter today that “the ideal of a zero govt is to have such an infectious virus and be useless.”

Then very contagious but usually with mild symptoms. The Omicron 2 variant does not seem to have more serious effects than the ‘basic version’ of Omicron. Therefore, runny nose, headache, muscle aches, sneezing and sore throat are the most common symptoms. Cases of nausea and diarrhea have also been reported. Compared to the ‘traditional’ version of the covid, particularly associated with the delta variant, there are less frequent reports of loss of smell and taste in earlier waves, and ‘spy’ symptoms of the disease.

Mild symptoms can be confused with cold symptoms, so it is more common during the winter months and more common in children. Now it is important not to confuse it with seasonal allergies and rhinitis in the spring (Here’s how to separate them)

The average incubation period is 3-7 days with an average of 5-7 days.

The effectiveness of the anti-govt vaccine, i.e., the equivalent of “70% of those vaccinated with a booster dose” and a “percentage” reduction in the risk of vaccination over non-vaccination in preventing infections during the omega-3 period of infection. The vaccine cycle is 50% within 90 days of completion, 42% within 91 to 120 days, and 48% more than 120 days after completion of the vaccine cycle, ”the High Health Organization (ISS) Extended Report exemplifies, with data on surveillance, infection impact and vaccine efficacy.

The effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing acute disease is “73% with a full course of less than 90 days, 76% with 91 and 120 days after completion of the full course of vaccination, and 76% with a full course of vaccination. Of course. This is 91%, “the report said.