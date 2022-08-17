USA: Dry Colorado River, Nevada and Arizona Ration Water – North America

(ANSA) – Washington, August 16 – Colorado River water shortages have crossed a threshold for the first time, requiring unprecedented water cuts in Arizona, Nevada and other southwestern US states and Mexico, the Biden administration has announced. . The Washington Post reported.



The entire region is struggling with an unprecedented drought, which is bringing America’s largest reservoirs to historic lows. More than 20 years of below-average precipitation has left Colorado — the lifeblood of the American West — at critical levels. After years of warnings, states that rely on the river have failed to reduce water use enough, the federal government today announced drastic cuts.



“To avoid a catastrophic decline and an uncertain future for the Colorado River system, we must reduce water use in the basin,” said Tanya Trujillo, deputy secretary for water and science at the Department of the Interior. For example, the administration has determined that Arizona will cut water use by 21% and Nevada by 8%. Tommy Beaudreau, the deputy secretary of the interior, explained that there is still time to find an agreement and that the cuts will not be imposed until an agreement is reached with the states concerned. (handle).

