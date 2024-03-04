March 4, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“Does Salvini want to build the longest bridge in the world? But who cares” – Corriere.it

“Does Salvini want to build the longest bridge in the world? But who cares” – Corriere.it

Lorelei Reese March 4, 2024 2 min read

“Now I'll tell you a few things,” he began last night Ornella Fanone To «Che tempo che fa» in November. With obvious sarcasm, the singer explained her thoughts on the project Bridge over the straitlaunched by Transport Minister Matteo Salvini.

“Salvini wants to build a bridge. I only recently learned that it would be The longest bridge in the world. But who cares? – Fanoni said -. We live in Milan, we no longer open the windows because we prefer our smells to those awful things that get inside. “There are no railways to Reggio Calabria, no roads, how do you get to the bridge?”

Singer suggested substitute“So, he said that in building the bridge he would have given a lot of work to 120,000 workers. Self Cast down Mount TorchinoIt still provides work and saves the population.” The reference, clearly provocative, is to an old “project” to level the Ligurian summit in order to “change the air” of the Po Valley, which a Milanese tram driver proposed on television in 1978 in the program “Portobello Presented by Enzo Tortora.

Fazio suggested that Fanone talk about the matter with the minister: “You talk about it? It will be difficult to talk to SalviniIt doesn't seem very convenient to listen to me. “Maybe Melony can convince him,” she replied. “Look, all three of you,” Fazio summed up.

See also  Concert for Vasco Rossi, Pat: ``The streaming stage is basically done. Now pay attention to the parking lots: more than 200 buses and about 25,000 cars ''

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“I'm thinking about getting red hair and bangs.”

March 4, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Paolo Del Dibbio, you have no idea what his qualifications are: he is nothing but a practical man

March 3, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Harry 'as much as possible': promise to King Charles after announcing he had cancer

March 3, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

“Does Salvini want to build the longest bridge in the world? But who cares” – Corriere.it

March 4, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Discovery of a monster galaxy 9.2 billion light-years from Earth! Image

March 4, 2024 Karen Hines
4 min read

So bad that it seems like a conspiracy: Di Bello's arbitration is the perfect aid to Lotito's political battle

March 4, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Monster Hunter Wilds is the most anticipated game by Famitsu readers

March 4, 2024 Gerald Bax