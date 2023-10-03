Do you think technology cannot enter the Guinness Book of World Records? you are wrong

Technology has the potential to push humanity to take a giant leap forward, sometimes breaking Guinness World Records.

The word “technology” is considered one of the most widespread terms in the world, but the first person to popularize it was a physician and Harvard university professor named Jacob Bigelow in the mid-nineteenth century. However, humans began creating technological objects before the word “technology” became widespread. Especially from prehistoric times. In fact, the first human-made technological object was a chipped river pebble, which was used to sharpen the edges of many artefacts.

This surprising discovery dates back to about 2.5 million years ago in present-day Ethiopia, which means that the authors of the brainwave were Homo habilis. This discovered technological tool is the first evidence of human progress that has occurred with the help of technology.

Technology from the Guinness Book of World Records

The history of humanity is very rich in extraordinary inventions, which have contributed to the progress and development of the human race. The smartphone, for example, has very ancient roots: the first mobile phone dates back to 1973 and had impressive dimensions, yet its internal memory could only hold about 30 phone numbers. Luckily, Over the decades, technology has created today’s smartphone. Obviously, the examples are endless: one can remember the history of computers, the development of cars and airplanes, or discoveries in the space sector. Even more surprising is the fact that the current iPhone is about 100,000 times more powerful than the computer on board the Apollo 11 mission, which landed the first man on the moon in 1969.

So, in just 50 years, humans have been able to create a very powerful tool, capable of being placed in a trouser pocket. What are the technological devices that deserve to be entered in the Guinness Book of World Records? Recently, the famous IBM company has outdone itself and its competitors Thanks to the creation of a very small computer. To be precise, it is the smallest computer in the world, and its dimensions are smaller than a grain of salt: more specifically, each side is 1 mm long. However, its power is equivalent to a chip from 1990, even if there are hundreds of thousands of transistors inside that square millimeter.

And not only that: it has an LED, a photodetector, and a photocell for power. According to IBM, this mini-computer could be installed in any machine within the next five years. Another device that entered the Guinness Book of World Records is the Zanco Tiny T1: The smallest mobile phone in the world It is 46.7 mm long, 21 mm wide, and 12 mm thick. The latter also features a 0.5-inch OLED display and weighs just 13 grams. Additionally, it is equipped with a 200mAh battery and 32MB RAM.