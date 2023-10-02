Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will have uncensored costumes

Sucker Chainsaw RePOP It will have gods Uncensored fashion. We are talking about the remastered version of the action game developed by Grasshopper Manufacture (not involved in the project) and originally released in the Xbox 360 / PS3 era.
His game was also known and loved by his team Innuendo content Yoshimi Yasuda, the game designer for the remake, wanted to reassure fans in a post on X that there will be no censorship.
More precisely, Yasuda published a post containing a photo featuring the protagonist Juliet Dressed as a bloody rabbit. The costume itself is very covered and definitely non-revealing, but the developer has confirmed that there will also be an uncensored version of the same, without going into too many details.
Promise to whom?
What can we conclude from Yasoda’s promise? The man’s goal seems quite clear: to assure audiences that Juliet is always Juliet, so to speak. We can expect anything from this uncensored bunny costume. Maybe we’ll see Juliet in the Bulma Bunny style, wearing the sexy bunny costume that’s so popular in Japan.
If we want, we can also conclude that in Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP there will be other costumes that will have both a censored and uncensored version, to satisfy all kinds of audiences.
However, the game is scheduled to be released in the summer of 2024. We will see if it will be released or not marketing Will everything focus on these aspects, or will we also talk about something else?
