Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will have uncensored costumes

Sucker Chainsaw RePOP It will have gods Uncensored fashion. We are talking about the remastered version of the action game developed by Grasshopper Manufacture (not involved in the project) and originally released in the Xbox 360 / PS3 era.

His game was also known and loved by his team Innuendo content Yoshimi Yasuda, the game designer for the remake, wanted to reassure fans in a post on X that there will be no censorship.

More precisely, Yasuda published a post containing a photo featuring the protagonist Juliet Dressed as a bloody rabbit. The costume itself is very covered and definitely non-revealing, but the developer has confirmed that there will also be an uncensored version of the same, without going into too many details.