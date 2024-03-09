Do you know why Elisabetta Canales moved to the United States? The famous showgirl, who is ready to return to the Italian small screen, admitted one of the reasons she left Italy!

Born in 1978 in Sassari: Elisabetta Canalis is one of the public's most beloved Italian showgirls. She entered the world of the small screen at the end of the 90s: in 2002 she was a brunette showgirl in the troupe Striscia La Notizia, paired with Maddalena Corvaglia. Canalis is a veteran of Italian television, and it's finally time to fly: she will soon start her new adventure with her own show! It will be broadcast on TV8 using Cover Lives. All fans of the showgirl will already know the details of her private life: she has been married to surgeon Brian Perry since 2014. They live with little Skyler Eva in Los Angeles. Do you know why Canales chose to live in the United States?

Elisabetta Canales spoke to Corriere della Sera about her new experience that will start soon: she will be at the helm of Vite da Copertina, which is broadcast on TV8. The Sardinian showgirl spoke about her life and move to the United States.

Canales explained that she chose to leave Italy some time ago because of the excessive attention paid to her by the media. He explained that he personally faced the difficulties resulting from the gossip that invaded his private life: “I would never create bad gossip, one that I didn't like when I was exposed to it. I could never host a show that delves into people's lives.”He explained. Moreover, in America, the showgirl found the love and serenity she was looking for. “I was single, young, and the center of attention. At first, even gossiping was useful, but doing it this way caused me a lot of anxiety. One of the reasons I moved abroad was: The cauldron of fame was beautiful, but then I started to struggle with that aspect.”“.