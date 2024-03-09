Bitter Earth, Weekly Summary of March 4-9 – Bitter Earth

TV series

During the last week's episodes of Bitter landin Onda From 4 to 9 March On Channel 5, after seeing her with Kulak, Sarmin chases Betul out of the house.

Fikret returns to Cukurova safe and sound, but… The mind of Zuleikha He told her that he had discovered nothing about Mehmet Hakan's real identity.

This is true to the scope of the offer in Colac To bid, contact Abdul Qader immediately. The latter shares the information with Hakan, who suggests this to Zuleikha Lower your bid slightly. Thus, the Yemeni company wins the supply of citrus fruits to the army. Kulak immediately suspects Betul, but convinces him of his innocence.

Meanwhile, Lutfia comes across Newspaper clipping There is a photo proving that Mehmet is actually Hakan Gumusoglu. Lutfia rushes to tell Zuleikha, who is shocked: Hakan is arrested He calls for a press conference to publicly unmask him.

Gungor sends the documents to the prosecutor of Cukurova e Hakan was released due to the homogeneity issue. So Zulekha decided to do it Rabir Hakan He threatens him with taking back his shares in the company.

in the end, Abdel Qader declares his love for Batoul He convinces her to spend two days out of town together.

I New episodes of the Turkish series Bitter land They go live Monday to Saturday at 2.10pm And Thursday at 9:20 p.mpremiered on Canale 5 and in flow Live and on demand Mediaset Infinity.

