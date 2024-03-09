house » gossip » Barbara D'Urso on Rai thanks to Briatore? The truth about the businessman

According to some rumours, Barbara D'Urso is ready to return to RAI thanks to the help of Flavio Briatore. The billionaire owner reveals the truth.

Neapolitan broadcaster Barbara Durso According to some news in recent days, he is close to returning to the network that launched him: Rai. At first there was talk of help from the businessman Flavio Briatore And his agent Lucio Presta. Now the billionaire owner reveals how things are going.

Barbara D'Urso returns to Ray: Is Briatore credited? Which is true

A few days ago it was Dagospia who released an interesting scoop regarding the future of television Barbara Durso. After his interview with Sunday in From my colleague Mara Venere The portal had given the news certainty that the Neapolitan broadcaster would most likely choose to return to the network she launched years ago: RAI. Her businessman boyfriend could have been there to help her Flavio Briatore.

Flavio Briatore enters the field and, for reasons that remain a mystery until now, is fighting like the devil to help Barbari return to the path of success.

The billionaire owner had called the broadcaster's agent, Lucio Presta. The two argued for years, but then made peace by burying the hatchet. According to D'Agospia, Briatore was even involved “A dear Prime Minister“To reach the corridors of Viale Mazzini. However, it must be said that the CEO of Ray Roberto Sergio He never denied his complete lack of interest in having D'Urso on his programs.

But a few hours ago, Flavio Briatore He issued a press statement through his social media accounts denying interference on behalf of the Neapolitan broadcaster to help her return to the television schedules of any network.

In response to the unfounded news spreading online today, businessman Flavio Briatore categorically denies that he in any way interfered with or supported the request to include Ms. Barbara D'Urso on one of the schedules of Rai or any other television network.

Despite the broadcaster when she was a guest of Mara Venere She emphasized how important Ray is to her, and it doesn't seem like there are any possibilities at the moment. “Returning to Rai is very important to me. I started here. I was in Rai for years. My heart is always yours“, he said live Sunday in. Without the supposed help Flavio Briatore And with advertising Roberto Sergio Against the former presenter of Pomeriggio 5, the idea of ​​an imminent return to the corridors of Viale Mazzini is increasingly fading, at least with regard to the 2024/2025 schedules.