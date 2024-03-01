DirectSR: For Microsoft it is the “link” between games and super-sampling technologies

We've been talking about for a few days DirectSR a new upgrade technology developed by Microsoft that will be officially unveiled on March 21 during GDC 2024, during the DirectX State of the Union event. Through a post on Pete Redmond's official blog, Joshua Tucker – program manager for the DirectX team – officially introduced the API, providing more details and definition. “missing link” Between games and current technologies such as DLSS, FSR, and XeSS.

The missing link

A demo of NVIDIA's DLSS capabilities

Direct HD These are new Microsoft APIs developed in collaboration with major GPU manufacturers Such as NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, which will soon be available to the public in the DirectX 12 Agility SDK in a preview release.

A. intervened Posted on the official blog by microsoft, Program Director Joshua Tucker Provide a brief introduction to the anticipated technology: “We're excited to announce DirectSR, our new API designed in collaboration with GPU manufacturers to enable seamless integration of Supersolution (SR) into next-gen games. Supersolution is an advanced technology that increases the resolution and visual quality of games. DirectSR is the missing link that developers have been waiting for in SR integration, providing a smoother and more efficient experience that adapts to all devices. This API enables super resolution integration for all manufacturers through a common set of inputs and outputs, allowing a single line of code to enable a variety of solutions including NVIDIA DLSS Supersolution, AMD FidelityFX Supersolution, and Intel XeSS“.