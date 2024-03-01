DirectSR: For Microsoft it is the “link” between games and super-sampling technologies

While we wait to discover the capabilities of DirectSR, Microsoft is back to talking about the new upgrade functionality.
We've been talking about for a few days DirectSRa new upgrade technology developed by Microsoft that will be officially unveiled on March 21 during GDC 2024, during the DirectX State of the Union event.
Through a post on Pete Redmond's official blog, Joshua Tucker – program manager for the DirectX team – officially introduced the API, providing more details and definition. “missing link” Between games and current technologies such as DLSS, FSR, and XeSS.
The missing link
Direct HD These are new Microsoft APIs developed in collaboration with major GPU manufacturers Such as NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, which will soon be available to the public in the DirectX 12 Agility SDK in a preview release.
A. intervened Posted on the official blog by microsoft, Program Director Joshua Tucker Provide a brief introduction to the anticipated technology: “We're excited to announce DirectSR, our new API designed in collaboration with GPU manufacturers to enable seamless integration of Supersolution (SR) into next-gen games. Supersolution is an advanced technology that increases the resolution and visual quality of games. DirectSR is the missing link that developers have been waiting for in SR integration, providing a smoother and more efficient experience that adapts to all devices. This API enables super resolution integration for all manufacturers through a common set of inputs and outputs, allowing a single line of code to enable a variety of solutions including NVIDIA DLSS Supersolution, AMD FidelityFX Supersolution, and Intel XeSS“.
What can we expect?
DirectSR debuted as an “Automatic Super Resolution” feature in a beta version of Windows 11, and promises to improve the resolution and quality of detail in games through the use of artificial intelligence.
Unlike other technologies, Microsoft Ultra HD It will be integrated directly into DirectX 12 Ultimate It promises to facilitate the implementation of hypersampling features developed by NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel.
For now, it looks like DirectSR will be limited to upscaling capabilities, without opening the door to large-scale framework creation. All you have to do is wait until March 21 to learn more and discover all the advantages that this technology will bring to PC and, why not, to Xbox consoles.
