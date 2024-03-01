Starfield: The new update will be dedicated to improving the quality of life of players

Bethesda posted some messages dedicated to her Next update to Starfield Which will arrive on March 6, 2024 in Steam Beta, and will focus on improving… Quality of life Of players. Naturally, some remaining bugs will also be fixed and new content ready to be added, coming later in the year.

other details

The next Starfield update will be dedicated to quality of life

Bethesda also wanted to highlight some of the new features that will be introduced with the new patch.

the Picture mode It will be enriched by the possibility of diversifying the facial expressions of the main character and his companion. Vasco will also have some new poses (obviously he won't have facial expressions).

if Scanner It will be improved and will allow you to collect resources and open doors while continuing to explore the game world.

the Missions It will be selected automatically by selecting the track from the track selection list.

Among the bugs fixed are the issue of David Barron, who seems to not want to appear in some players' games, and the issue of Starborn Temples, which is also too shy in some games.

For the rest, we remind you that Starfield is available for PC and Xbox Series. You can also play it by subscribing to Game arcade.