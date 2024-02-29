“Crazy” volumes for 160 thousand euros: the businessman gets the cancellation

'Crazy tax bills' For more than €160,000, the taxpayer wins his battle against the Revenue Agency.

It all started in December 2022, when the real estate company was notified by the collection agent of a demand of approximately 160 thousand euros, referring to tax invoices that had already been previously cancelled, with a final ruling.

For this reason, the company turned to the firm of accountant Giuseppe Eduardo Toto, who appealed to the court of the tax judge of Agrigento with the aim of canceling the notice.

The tax judge in Agrigento, having fully accepted the arguments supported by the company's defender, decided that the Revenue Agency, as a collecting body, had wrongly requested payment of tax invoices that were clearly invalid, as they had been incorrectly notified.

“The ruling, which was submitted on February 28, 2024, is interesting because it reiterates the principle of inadmissibility of being tried for the same offense twice,” – explains Tutu – which prohibits a new trial for an act that has been permanently annulled for the same reason. The tax justice of Agrigento, recalling the Law of Taxpayers' Rights according to which relations between taxpayers and the financial administration must be based on the principle of cooperation and good faith – concludes the professional -, declared the tax collection order invalid, and condemned the collection agent to court costs.”