Mountain bike, La SpoletoNorcia exceeds 1500 registrations: event program

Registrations are not yet finalized, but there are already over 1,500 participants in the upcoming SpoletoNorcia on mountain bike, scheduled for Friday, September 2,

Figures Luca Minstrini, Head of La SpoletoNorcia at Mtb, confirms, “The figures for 2019, confirm the last year before the pandemic, at a time when similar sporting and cycling events show a decline due to an expanding supply and a general contraction of purchasing power.”

“Our event has proven to be competitive and increases induced tourism in the region, attracting the region’s hospitality system with cycling tourism which, however, can and should be believed more,” he adds.

“In particular – continues Ministrini – we are recording a growing interest from groups and families. We have developed moments of play and entertainment in the city, and on Sunday we will have about 250 families with children aged 5 years and over on the family circuit. This is the result – concluded Ministrini – It is the result of our commitment to social issues and the increasingly inclusive SpoletoNorcia, which aims to create a true ‘Bicycle District’ under the SN365 brand, a project that embraces the whole year with a slow permanent tourism cycle, sustainable tourism proposals for villages and communities, and high-quality services for cyclists.”

The event, which over the years has brought more than 20,000 people to Spoleto, this year registers an increase in participants from abroad – mainly from the UK, Austria, Switzerland, Slovenia and Dubai – and is proven to be a great moment to promote and see what is surely one of the most beautiful Italian cycle paths. , which every year attracts 10,000 people, a fact that we want to overcome for the benefit of the entire regional territory.

SpoletoNorcia at Mtb kicks off on Friday 2 September at 4pm in Piazza Garibaldi – the heart of the action – with the opening of the village delivering race packages and, starting at 5pm, activities for the kids. At 6 pm, the official opening was attended by the institutions and with the participation of the Spoleto band.

There is a rich program of activities for children, every day in the children’s village area: different moments of cycling with the FCI masters at the MTB Club Spoleto, which includes gymnastics and Pump Track while on Saturday 3 at 5.30 pm young children can do it. Challenge each other to race for the city center with SpoletoNorciaKids.

During the three days of the event, the extraordinary opening of the Old Railway Museum, in the former Spoleto Norcia station from 9 to 12:30 and from 16 to 19.

For your entertainment, on Friday 2 September at 6.30pm, the “Nature is Good for Soul” lecture will be held by Ludovica Casellati, creator of luxury bike hotels, the Urban Awards and the Italian Academy Award for bike tourism (she won the 2015 first edition straight from the SpoletoNorcia cycle track). What is the role of nature in the pursuit of balance? How can the environment affect our psychophysical well-being? How important is it to rediscover the relationship with the natural world? Carlo Dalla Costa, Actor and Home Theater Creator, TG2 Deputy Director Mariarita Greco, Maurizio Leonardi of Italmatch, Luca Protti and Rossano Longhi of Arpa Umbria, Sebastiano Vineri of Legambiente talk about it. Andrea Le Cicero, “The Baron” of the Gambero Rosso, will instead be the protagonist between the show and the kitchen, including Pietro Coricelli Oil Mill. After that, aperibike in the box.

Saturday 3 September at 9 am you will go on a ride on the old railways with Spoleto Cammina while you will depart at 10 from Piazza Garibaldi to discover the old railway with the comprehensive Rebike cycle tour, a format designed by Remoove, this year’s Trentino partner in La SpoletoNorcia and SN365, capable of providing a fleet of e-bikes and pedal tricycles with appropriate equipment to meet the most diverse needs (cargo bikes for transporting children, special bikes to accommodate the elderly or with motor, cognitive or sensory disabilities). On Saturday mornings, in cooperation with Il Cerchio Social Cooperative, Remoove will offer the expertise of its employees to accompany the group to discover the historic center while during the three days of La SpoletoNorcia at MTB it will be possible to test the means proposed by Remove for free, which they have the ambition and ability to bring to the sport , the outside world, the independence of movement, and all those who think they can’t do it.

Also at 10 am the engines of the vintage cars will be running, which will run from Spoleto to Valnerina by Cames Spoleto Vintage Cars and Motorcycle Club, while at 10:30 am the friends of the Vespa Club Spoleto will take part in their very popular motorbikes to visit La SpoletoNorcia places in Mtb.

At 5pm, La SpoletoNorcia Inclusiva takes to the stage, with a roundtable on the extraordinary power of sport in solving social and everyday problems. Physical activity and nature are allies to human well-being. Under the direction of Ludovica Casellati, they will talk about environmental and social sustainability, the relationship between man and the environment and about Umbria as a region accessible to all, where sport, relationships and places become important vehicles for individual and collective growth: “Mr from Home” Emiliano Di Battista, President of MTB Spoleto, Christian Baroni, President of Il Sorriso di Teo, Charitable Partner of La SpoletoNorcia at Mtb, Annalisa Cannarozzo, Psychotherapist and Member Asd Un Battito d’ali Onlus, Luca Ginetto, Editor-Chairman of Tgr Umbria, Luca Panichi, Athlete and Expert at La SpoletoNorcia, Andrea Tomasoni, President and Remoove CEO, Luca Tramontana, a cardiologist. An excerpt will be shown from the first episode of Project Sweetwalk: From Spoleto to Caprareccia, produced by the Municipality of Spoleto, a project in collaboration with Rai Umbria, born from the idea of ​​Valeria Giulianelli.

Again by Ludovica Casellati, at 6.30 pm, the second important talk The story of sport and life: Marino Bartoletti and Filippo Pozzato tell the audience of La Spoleto Norcia. Two important guests, who have made sport the center of their world for different reasons and in different ways, will trace the important stages in their career and life path. Speakers, with Marino Bartoletti, journalist, Filippo Pozzato, supporter and former entrepreneur, Maria Carmela Kulayakovo, President of Confindustria Alberghi, Chiara Coricelli, CEO of Pietro Coricelli SpA and Simone Fittuccia, Federalberghi Umbria.

Then you can catch a Pedalare theater show at 7.30pm at the Auditorium della Stella! Riding! Riding! The story of Alfonsina Strada, La Mamma Umbria project and The Tude Society.

At 9:30 p.m. SpoletoNorcia Night Run, a night race on foot through the streets of Spoleto.

Sunday 4 September is the big day: at 8.30 the SN CUP competitive race begins, only for the MTB, while at 9.30 the cycling trails begin in La SpoletoNorcia which can also be traveled by e-MTB, fat bikes and mountain tandem, which follow tracks of various lengths and differences in height. In any case, it will be possible to register on the site until Sunday morning.

On Sunday 4 September, the course track will be open exclusively to participants at La SpoletoNorcia at Mtb. At 1 pm final refreshments in Piazza Garibaldi while at 3 pm the event concludes with an awards ceremony.