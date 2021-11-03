Atalanta – Manchester United, Gasperini: CR7? He’s cool but I sent him to that country.”

He is satisfied Gian Piero Gasperini At the end of the match, a 2-2 draw between Atalanta against Manchester United with the last mockery of Cristiano Ronaldo (a goal in recovery in the first half and a goal in recovery in the second half): “What did you say to him at the end of the first half? Go to that country – he says laughing – He’s a crazy player, someone managed to say it’s a problem, and she has problems like this…In the match: “It was a great evening, in the end Ronaldo’s goal arrived, which is a great achievement, but we played a great game. If we had won, it would have been the best, but we came close.” Pride is too high, we are 80% happy, sorry to score in recovery, that would have been a challenge He would have given us a big boost towards the second round but there are still some chances of qualifying. With six points the qualification is an athlete, Fortunately, we have the option to rely on our results Even if they are going to be tough matches with Villarreal and Young Boys.”
“Between the round trip we collected a little”
Atlanta – Manchester United 2-2, goals H
After taking the lead with Ilicic, Atalanta suffered the same as Ronaldo suffered just before the break, a goal that could have cut their legs: “In the second half we started again knowing that the match would be difficult until the 1990s, we have recently been scoring goals when they are published , But This means we have room for improvement – explains Gasperini – Even in the final goal there were two female visitors, but then we have to see what we have done well and we should be proud. Obviously if we had scored the third goal we would have closed itIt was the same in the first leg. They have quality, they have players who know how to kick and are good at aerial play. We never gave up in the search for the third goal, in the second half the match seemed to be in our hands. Let’s say we collect a few from the two games we’ve playedOh “.
