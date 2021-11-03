Atalanta – Manchester United, Gasperini: CR7? He’s cool but I sent him to that country.”

He is satisfied Gian Piero Gasperini At the end of the match, a 2-2 draw between Atalanta against Manchester United with the last mockery of Cristiano Ronaldo (a goal in recovery in the first half and a goal in recovery in the second half): “What did you say to him at the end of the first half? Go to that country – he says laughing – He’s a crazy player, someone managed to say it’s a problem, and she has problems like this…In the match: “It was a great evening, in the end Ronaldo’s goal arrived, which is a great achievement, but we played a great game. If we had won, it would have been the best, but we came close.” Pride is too high, we are 80% happy, sorry to score in recovery, that would have been a challenge He would have given us a big boost towards the second round but there are still some chances of qualifying. With six points the qualification is an athlete, Fortunately, we have the option to rely on our results Even if they are going to be tough matches with Villarreal and Young Boys.”