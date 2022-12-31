December 31, 2022

United Cup, Kyrgios v Hewitt social debate continues: ‘I wonder if…’

Mirabelle Hunt December 31, 2022 2 min read

The first training camp of the year took place with Nick Kyrgios. The Australian tennis player was supposed to lead his country in the new United Cup mixed tournament, but the top seed withdrew just minutes before the press conference for the entire Australian team kicked off.

Just at the same moment you learn that the captain is Lleyton Hewitt. For the entire team, it was very hard not knowing what was going on in the past 24 hours. It was most likely a lack of communication.

If it’s only one thing involved, it’s one thing; But when it comes to the team and the other people, imagine their preparation, they want to play as best they can, not only at the event but also in the run-up to the Australian Open.

This is probably the hardest thing to do,” said the Australia captain, to which Kyrgios immediately responded on Twitter: “So after all this, after all this, the media is writing how bad I am for the sport, disrespecting the game, I will be in episode number one on Netflix.. To grow our fan base, and try to get other people involved in tennis.

Tomilanovic’s withdrawal and Kyrgios’ reaction

But the controversy doesn’t end here: the Australian top seed also commented on another retirement: Ajila Tomjalanovic, which occurred shortly before her first Fed Cup match.

Also on Twitter, the Australian Open doubles winner compared Hewitt’s reaction to that of Samantha Stosur, another team boss. Kyrgios responded on social media to a tweet from journalist Jose Morgado, who explained: the disadvantages resulting from the withdrawal of the first-ranked Australian player shortly before the Nations Cup match, that is, the momentary 2-0 disadvantage against the United Kingdom. Image credits: Getty Images

