Digital Terrestrial, starting in January the channel frequencies have changed: what to do in different regions

Another important date for the transition to the new digital land. Here’s what to do and what are the dates for each region

plan for that digital terrestrial closure Now to life. Through a summary table, the file Opinion It has already announced some changes related to the frequencies of some of its services public channels, namely RAI 1, RAI 2, RAI 3 and RAI News 24. The effects of the changes will start from January 3 next It will last until at least June 30, spreading like wildfire across Italy. Added to this is further evidence that on the same initial date, RAI News 24 broadcasts will gradually be received only from HD TVs and set-top boxes.

What do you do next? Due to the different frequencies of the above channels, users must necessarily risintonizzare and tv and decoders in order to continue to enjoy seeing the same channels. It should be noted that during the reset procedure, it will be possible in any case to choose regional programming, thereby involving the relevant TGR or special interest.

Dates for each region

But what are the dates? As stated at the beginning of the article, the changes will start from January 3rd, but changes will be made from one region to another. With this in mind, it seems appropriate to report under the calendar of the regions of northern Italy, the measure of which will end on March 15 and then continue in the remaining regions.

January 3-7: VALLE D’AOSTA

From January 4th: Sardinia

From January 10: Piedmont

From January 20: Lombardy

From February 10: TRENTINO-ALTO ADIGE

From February 24: Veneto

From March 1st: FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

From 2 March: EMILIA ROMAGNA

The change in frequency will be particularly visible in March, the date which will include the regions of Abruzzo, Marche, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily: the procedure, in this case, is It will close on May 15th. Below are the regions of Liguria, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio and Campania: the update of the frequencies of the above-mentioned public channels will start from May 1 and will last until June 30.