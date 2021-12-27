The winter months are characterized by long, rainy days. In addition to negatively affecting the mood of many people, it also negatively affects washing.

Indeed, during this cold and rainy season, drying laundry becomes an almost impossible or very difficult task.

A difficult task, especially for those who do not have appliances such as a dryer in their homes, nor special rooms used to dry their laundry.

In fact, drying laundry at home causes many inconveniences, first of all an unpleasant unpleasant smell, which characterizes clothes when they do not dry well.

Moreover, drying clothes at home may cause unsightly mold spots to form on the walls of rooms, as well as make the home environment damp and unhealthy.

Speaking of mold, we've already dispensed with some tricks to get rid of it.

But how, then, to dry the laundry at home, in the shortest possible time even without using the dryer?

But how, then, to dry the laundry at home, in the shortest possible time even without using the dryer?

How to dry wet clothes quickly at home and avoid damp and mildew odors even without a dryer or radiator

To dry laundry at home, you only need a few tricks and the help of a practical device that will come to our rescue. We’re talking about a common but still underrated dehumidifier.

This device may seem an excellent ally for our laundry, but also for our home because it will prevent mold from forming on the walls.

Indeed, this tool is able to absorb residual moisture in a few minutes and facilitates the removal of water from the laundry. Simply place the clothesline near the appliance which will eliminate the excess water and favor faster drying.

Another device that can speed up laundry drying times is cooling fan. However, it is best to use it only when needed, perhaps with an urgent need at the last second to dry light clothes such as T-shirts. This is to avoid extremely high energy expenditure.

Another way to prevent condensation and moisture from forming is to ventilate the house several times a day to recirculate the air more. Moreover, to prefer drying the laundry, it is better that the temperature in the house is already high, in fact it is difficult to dry clothes in already cold and humid environments.

