Development may have been wiped out, new creative director revealed – Nerd4.life

evolution for Everwild It could have been completely Survey After ousting Simon Woodruff, former creative director. The New Creative Director, Greg Miles, would have decided to completely change the game, reworking the game’s design and overall style.

This was said by a source from VGC, which is considered reliable. Overall, this is a confirmation of Jeff Grob, who thus explained why it took so long to develop Everwild.

RARE is currently aiming to release the game in 2024 under the guidance of the aforementioned designer Gregg Mayles, perhaps the person with the most experience within the studio and in proportions only surpassed by the Stamper Brothers, the founders.

Mayles has been in RARE since the late ’80s, and we owe him nicknames like Donkey Kong Country, Banjo-Kazooie and Viva Pinata, as well as Redeeming Sea of ​​Thieves.

If Everwild is released in 2024, it will require ten years of development, taking into account the pre-production years. The game was announced in 2019, but has never shown itself in a playable form since then, with some RARE members throwing out controversial progress messages multiple times.