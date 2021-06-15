Prepare to break in case of enthusiasm for ambassadors

Waiting to know what will be new Announcements from Nintendo Direct E3 2021, the giant from Kyoto piques the curiosity of fans with a cute trick.

The Nintendo Ambassadors They are actually reporting that they have received deities Custom groups By Grande N, just to light the appointment with The Today Show. Specifically, lucky enthusiasts and content creators are currently showing the package that you can view at the bottom of this news. Among the gifts he sent nintendoAnd we find a sweatshirt with the name of the person on the front but not only.

In fact, the Kyoto giant also included a “Break in the event of a set of intense excitement”, or some kind of emergency equipment for breaking in case of extreme enthusiasm. A cover letter sent by Nintendo invites recipients to keep the package on hand while viewing a file Nintendo Direct Today. in case if Make a sexy adThe contents of the package will help you express your enthusiasm in an appropriate way! A nice trick for sure: does it portend big news on the way?

To find out, you just have to wait until the afternoon: until today you can Watch E3 2021 on Everyeye Twitch Accompanied by the editorial staff, we are waiting for you!