October 23, 2021

Development costs have already been recovered – Nerd4.life

October 23, 2021

Qena: The Bridge of Souls has reached sales Surprisingly identified by the Ember Labs team: i development costs From the game, which was released on September 21, exactly one month ago, it was already get well.

It’s not hard to believe: as we wrote in our review of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, we encounter a title capable of telling a “mature story but approached with incredible sensitivity,” and it “captures from the first moments, intrigues and amusing, it also moves in its aspects.”

Ember Labs founders Mike and Josh Greer Jason Schreyer told a funny anecdote about the game’s demo during a launch party PS5They are completely closed and therefore with fairly strict spacing rules.

The two in particular remember the photographer who photographed them, dressed in a protective suit and utterly drenched in sweat: a strange episode, but one that apparently brought goodness to Kena: Bridge of Spirits, given the excitement that followed its reveal.

Despite being the first game the team developed, Kena proved to be a success. “Sony is happy,” Geyers said, adding that they will continue to work on new video games: the premise of a return to devoting themselves to commercials has been avoided.

