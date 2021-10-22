Who said balconies and terraces have to be bare during the colder months? To brighten up the outdoors, just choose a special shrub: finally colorful balconies even in the middle of winter with a native plant that will make the neighbors envy!

Goodbye to gray and sad balconies and terraces

Spending time on the balcony is good for the mood: you can breathe some fresh air and soak up the sun. However, many forego outdoor spaces during the winter. With cold and dead plants, the balcony is no longer an attractive place to relax.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. By taking the proper precautions, you can enjoy the balcony even during the fall and winter seasons. For example, it is advisable to get a mesh cloth and cover the seats with pillows and tiles to stay warm.

Of course, it is also important to pay attention to the color green. There are many types that satisfy in the middle of winter: come on Bulbs that bloom early in February, everyone’A climbing shrub that brightens the darkest days with its yellow buds.

Moreover, we should not limit ourselves to ornamental plants. Even the smallest outdoor space can be transformed into a vegetable garden capable of ensuring the precious nutrients. for example You can also grow a resistant plant in a pot that is a veritable goldmine of antioxidants and vitamins.

Today, however, the editorial team at ProiezionidiBorsa wants to highlight a genre that not everyone knows about. This plant will be able to bring a touch of color even to the balconies of the most disadvantaged, as it is durable and cold-resistant.

Finally, colorful balconies even in the middle of winter with an original plant that will be the envy of the neighbors

You don’t necessarily need flowering branches and foliage to decorate your balcony. There is a plant that can give an explosion of color even when it is naked. How is that possible?

The respective plant is Corneulo, but you have to choose the right option. In particular, the best solution is the Siberian dogwood, or “Cornus alba Sibirica”.

This shrub looks great in all seasons. Indeed, in the spring it has beautiful deep green leaves and small white flowers, which then turn into beautifully colored fruits.

In the fall the leaves light up, and when they fall they leave bare red branches. These are almost reminiscent of corals, and are really ornamental. In short, dogwood is a colorful plant even when it is bare.

The Siberian dogwood can grow tall and leafy, which makes it suitable as a hedge plant. But it also looks good on the balcony or terrace: it can be grown in a pot with a width of at least 50 x 50 x 50 cm, and remember to prune it in the spring.

Finally, dogwood is ideal for those who live in the mountains: it also grows in the forest up to 1,000 meters above sea level, and its red color is charming in snowy landscapes.