FIFA vs FIFA – The Post

EA Sports, the sports division of Electronic Arts, one of the largest video game developers in the world, is considering changing its name to FIFA, its most successful title in nearly thirty years. In fact, the name of the video game was given by FIFA, the body that governs world football, but the current ten-year agreement between the two parties expires next year.

according to what mentioned Recently since then The New York Times, from the following agreement, FIFA would like to receive double the $150 million that EA Sports pays each year in order to be able to call the video game in this way, thus associating it with the most famous brand in the world of football. Upon requests from FIFA, EA Sports will consider changing its name to become fully independent.

The intent was vaguely predictable in the current situation It was published last October 7 in which the company clarified that it “has pledged to review the naming rights agreement with FIFA, which is separate from all other partnerships and official licenses for the game.”

The agreement between EA Sports and FIFA has been in effect since 1993 and is renewed periodically. In the last 28 years, every version of the video game has been sold in the name of FIFA, and this is one of the reasons behind the global success and ten years of a game that shows no signs of abating: more than 31 million people worldwide. Play world penultimate version. 9 million have already played the latest version, which was released on the 1st of October. Since 1993, total sales of the video game have exceeded $20 billion.

FIFA initially sold its brand to EA Sports because at the time, in the 1990s, it downplayed the importance of football video games on consoles and the commercial value that a title could bring. However, over the years, he realized what was in his hands and got better deals, amounting to $150 million annually under the last contract.

According to the business newspaper Bloomberg, it is not excluded that EA Sports, assuming an end to public cooperation, Actually looking for it To take a position of strength in negotiations. Because perhaps the organization can also be dispensed with. If the benefits that the FIFA brand has brought to the video game are in fact undeniable, what really influences audience choices and sales volume are the individual licenses that guarantee the use of the original names and brands of teams, players and leagues, which with FIFA they have nothing to do with.

always second Bloomberg, the end of cooperation will harm FIFA much more, whose presence in the game requires nothing and brings only benefits, both from an economic and image point of view, in a historical period in which it is not very popular, among scandals and Unpopular suggestions.

Also, if FIFA wants to survive in the video game world, there is no alternative to EA Sports. FIFA’s last true competitor, the Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) series developed by the Japanese company Konami, has not withstood the competition in recent years and actually no longer exists. As of this year, PES exists in the form of eFootball, a free video game that only its release version has talked about. gross errors that contained.

– Read also: How did football players end up in video games?