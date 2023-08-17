August 18, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Despicable Me 2 has achieved an impressive feat of streaming

Despicable Me 2 has achieved an impressive feat of streaming

Lorelei Reese August 17, 2023 2 min read

The animated sequel to Despicable Me 2 is seeing a resurgence in streaming platforms, as it was present for its tenth week in the list of the top ten most watched movies on Netflix worldwide. The film was originally released in 2013, directed by Pierre Coffin and Chris Renaud starring Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig as Gru and Lucy. The plot follows Gru, now a father of three girls, who is recruited by the organization of good guys to take down a new villain.

Netflix added “Despicable Me 2” to its catalog on August 1, and for the week of August 7-13, it had a total of 4.8 million views. The official Netflix website claims that the film has been on the top ten most-watched list for ten non-consecutive weeks, indicating its continued popularity. Moreover, in the ranking of the ten most watched films in the United States, it takes the second place, overtaking its predecessor “Despicable Me”.

But what is the assessment of the success of “Despicable Me 2”? Even though the movie was released ten years ago, it turns out that the Gru franchise is still very popular today. One such example was the “Gentle Minions” trend on TikTok last July, which saw kids arrive at the cinema in suits to watch the “Despicable Me” show, “Minions: Crane Origin.” The animated franchise has proven time and time again to maintain a lasting appeal among audiences.

The increase in “Despicable Me 2” viewership can also be linked to the recent opening of Minions Land at Universal Studios Florida, a Minions-themed area with a themed cafe and Gru’s workshop. For many people, “Despicable Me” remains central to their preferences. It should also be noted that other animated classics such as “The Bee Movie” and “Madagascar 3” are very popular on Netflix in the US, perhaps because families have fewer commitments during the summer and can return to their favorite movies.

See also  The shocking reconstruction of whoever saw her, who knew all about the kidnapping - Libero Quotidiano

With summer coming to an end and the kids heading back to school, “Despicable Me 2” could lose ground in the Netflix chart. However, given the expected reduction in new content due to the writers and actors strike in Hollywood, it’s possible that this Minion craze will continue even beyond the summer months, as people seek solace in the movies they love.

Sources: Netflix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Geppy Cucciari, you would never imagine his testimony: all deserted for the theatre

August 17, 2023 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Paleo Siena, Contrada DeLuca Win the Waking Horse – News

August 16, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“Retirement is not enough for me,” Emilio Fede gets every month

August 16, 2023 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Felito: Soon to be a twin with a municipality in the United States

August 17, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Postamat, the suspicious transaction scam on the account that everyone is responsible for, pay attention to these details

August 17, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Geppy Cucciari, you would never imagine his testimony: all deserted for the theatre

August 17, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Discover a new type of star that has the potential to become a magnetar!

August 17, 2023 Karen Hines