'Dedicated to Costanzo' thrives, Champions League guaranteed, Celine Dion movie sucks, Reservoir Dogs on podium

Are you already a subscriber? Log in here!

Ray, Mediaset, La7 (and not only): who won yesterday according to TV ratings? The television schedule for Tuesday, February 20 provided viewers with programs, movies and current events shows. But what do Italians love most?

Big Brother, tonight's previews: Beatrice Luzzi 'quits' gaming, Signorini 'reveals' when the reality show will end. Deleted surveys

From the Champions League match between Inter and Atletico Madrid on Canal 5 to the new episode of “Le Iene” on Italia 1, through the movie “Aline voice of love” on Rai 1, there were many programs available to the audience at home.let's see the report cards of last night's top TV shows and misses.