Dargin D'Amico exonerates Ray from Dominica in the event that: “It was not censorship. But with Ghali, we broke the silence on the children of Gaza.”

Nine days after an afternoon in which he was abruptly interrupted by Mara Venier while offering her opinion on the contribution of immigrants to Italy, Dargen D'Amico returns to the television: he does so in the “competitive” living room of the house. Tuesday On No7. Giovanni Flores immediately asked the singer if he felt like he was a victim of censorship that day, the day after the Sanremo Festival was closed by Rai. “I wouldn't say that, after all, I've already developed a large part of my thinking,” answers D'Amico diplomatically, who in fact declined Mara Venere's invitation to return to Sunday in next week. Therefore, the singer does not think about censorship. But there is certainly no hiding the fact that there are issues that are currently difficult to voice out loud in public. Or at least that was the case until a few days ago. Because his public appearance on the Ariston stage and also the appearance of other artists such as Ghali, according to the singer, had the advantage of opening a loophole. “It has become clear that the silence over the slaughtered children does not correspond to the feelings of the people, who instead want this to stop and for Italy to assert its diplomatic weight in this sense,” D’Amico says. What can we say, then, about the statement that Mara Venere had to read at the end of that broadcast to “correct” the line that appeared on the main RAI network about the conflict in Gaza, a line said by RAI CEO Roberto Sergio? “We know very well that everyone has a master, and we all have a master. But my master in this case is humanity: this complicit silence forced me to speak,” says D’Amico. After Giovanni Flores invites him to finish his never-completed reflection on migration – “I am tired of seeing brothers and sisters treated as second-class citizens and not as resources,” he explains. – Once again he is thanked and fired by the government. Host. “Is it over yet?” asks the surprised singer, jumping up from his chair. It's time again: Democratic Party Secretary Elie Shlein is ready, having already been waiting long minutes for the call from Sardinia.

