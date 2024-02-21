February 21, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“Brocolino, don't go in the Lamborghini” – Il Tempo

“Brocolino, don't go in the Lamborghini” – Il Tempo

Lorelei Reese February 21, 2024 1 min read


The back and forth rivalry between Fedez and the Cudacons continues. Following the rapper's defamation and defamation lawsuit, Carlo Renzi, president of Codacons, posted a video on Instagram attacking the rapper again. He gives him some advice.

“Federico, I am Carlito “potato” as you call me – says Carlo Renzi on Instagram – I know you are a little offended that we have filed a complaint with the Guardia di Finanza about the network of companies in which you are a shareholder. But you have nothing. But what does it matter to you? The have-nots have nothing to fear. You'll see that nothing will come of it. Even if you're careful because legally, if you have the companies, you can't say you're broke. And then another thing: Don't go with Lamborghini to give money to the poor because How can people believe that you have nothing, dear Brocolino? Be a little more careful. Then you might be offended. But we don't want to offend anyone, let it be clear. But you don't seem to be a person who might be offended. But if we have offended you “We apologise, dear Brocolino. We'll see what he does,” the judge says.



See also  Italy's victories celebrated by VIPs on social networks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

'Dedicated to Costanzo' thrives, Champions League guaranteed, Celine Dion movie sucks, Reservoir Dogs on podium

February 21, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Dargin D'Amico exonerates Ray from Dominica in the event that: “It was not censorship. But with Ghali, we broke the silence on the children of Gaza.”

February 21, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The Yankees will have a minority stake in Milan

February 20, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

“Brocolino, don't go in the Lamborghini” – Il Tempo

February 21, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

4 billion years in 11 minutes, watch the wonderful video about the history of the Earth

February 21, 2024 Karen Hines
1 min read

Inter, waiting and anxiety for the swelling: The medical staff already has a scheduled date…

February 21, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Hi-Fi Rush on PS5: Release date announced by Microsoft and Bethesda

February 21, 2024 Gerald Bax