Decree of the South 4.5 billion in 3 years in one special economic zone

Farewell to the eight extraordinary commissioners In order to revive the economy of the south, the government decided to do so Creation of a single special economic zone, which from January 1, 2024 shall include the current eight regional regions of Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata, Campania, Puglia, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia.. Or, in the words of the Minister for European Policy for South and South, Raffaele Vito, “the whole of southern Italy will become a special economic zone”. The new Zes will be headquartered in the heart of Rome, in the Palazzo Chigi, and will thus end up with the same number of extraordinary commissioners who have managed them hitherto. The control room and mission structure will come to light in the Presidency of the Council. The project, which received the green light from the European Union last July, is part of the Southern Decree signed by the Minister for EU and Southern Affairs, Cohesion Policy and Planning, Rafael Vito, which received the green light from the Council of Ministers. On Thursday, September 7 (when the “Kivano Decree” was also approved). “Green light for the Single Special Economic Zone: The Cabinet has approved the so-called Southern Decree which intervenes, through various regulations, to promote the development of the southern regions,” explained Carolina Varchi, deputy in charge of southern Italian politics. In the measure, It is also envisaged to provide assistance to difficult cases, for various reasons, from Kaifano to the islands of Lampedusa ». The parliamentarian adds that the decree “provides for the allocation of 80% of the development and cohesion funds for the south.” See also Italian and IMF GDP growth rate: +1.1% in 2023, better than Germany and France. Meloni: "The effectiveness of the government has been confirmed"

Goals and criticisms The stated aim of this consolidation is to remove bureaucracy from the structure, and to speed up the times Obtaining investment licenses within 30 days, as well as confirming the tax credit tool already in place for companies that will invest in the single Zeiss area. But the opposition grumbles. According to Più Europe’s deputy secretary, Pircamilo Falasca, “a good practice of regional development is turning into another Romanian bureaucracy.”. For Valasca, in fact, the veto’s only goal is to “overthrow the administration of the SEZs in the South with one purpose: to eliminate the eight commissioners chosen by the Draghi government with the consent of the respective regions, and who were now fully operational and operating in the region, and to replace it with a centralized structure of his choosing”. This accusation to the sender, it would suffice to transfer the eight extraordinary commissioners who in the meantime had acquired much experience in this field to the Roman control room.But for the time being, this does not seem an option.Meanwhile, The government receives a Neapolitan konfabi applause: For President Rafael Maron, the Zes single, “if expectations are met, could mark an important turning point for the whole of southern Italy and therefore for the country”. But how does this process of Roman centralization come about and what innovations does it bring with it? Let’s try to figure it out.

Sud Zes digital one stop shop With the unification of the Eights (established then by the Decree-Law of June 20, 2017), All skills will end up in a digital meter called Sud Zes, managed by the Coherence Department of Palazzo Chigi. The digital one-stop-shops activated for individual regions are thus integrated into the one-stop shop. The duration of the Strategic Plan for the Ziss Region should be three years and identify, also in line with the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which and which sectors will be strengthened, the priority investments and interventions for the development of the Ziss Region and the modalities of implementation. See also The new ban comes

How will it work for businesses With the establishment of the macro, companies that decide to invest in the south will find themselves one interlocutor and, at least in the project, quick procedures, while one license will be sufficient to start investments. After the company submits the application, the Sud Zes office will have only 20 days to request clarifications and any additions to the submitted project.. In return, the company will have one month to respond. The same period of time will be made available to the concerned departments. The silence of the latter is considered silent approval.

4.5 billion allocation and business requirements The decree established one zeis A financial endowment of 4.5 billion euros, or 1.5 billion annually until 2026, it will be confirmed after redefining Pnrr. The financial coverage will come in the amount of €500,000 a year from the European ERDF funds, while the remaining billion should come annually from the reorganization of Pnrr. As mentioned earlier, the funds will be used to recognize a tax credit for investments that companies will make in one of the eight regions of the Zeiss single-zone. Every company that presents an investment project with a value of at least 200,000 euros is entitled to a tax exemption. For the purchase of capital goods, provided that the value of the buildings and land does not exceed 50% of the subsidized investment and up to a maximum of €100 million per approved project. But the draft decree signed by Veto excludes from this loan “subjects operating in the sectors of the iron and steel industries, coal and lignite, transportation and related infrastructure, energy production, storage, transportation and distribution, energy infrastructure and broadband, as well as the credit, financial and insurance sectors.” Investment projects within the same uniform will be considered of public benefit, and cannot be postponed or rushed. See also There are no concessions if it is primarily non-residential

2200 places for European fund experts To support the regions concerned, the decree provides for administrative assistance through Employment of 2,200 European finance experts to be distributed over 8 geographical regions concerned (2,129 will be appointed from the eight concerned regions and 71 to the Cohesion Policies Division). The competition will be announced by the Public Administration Redevelopment Project Implementation Committee (REPAM), but the delegates will be determined by the Cohesion Policies Department.